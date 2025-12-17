The Cleveland Cavaliers entered the 2025-26 NBA season with expectations for title contention, but after a few weeks, those beliefs seem to be fluttering.

and it's because the Cavaliers are currently amid a losing spell.

Over the course of the last 10 games, the Cavaliers have won just four games, needing to find a moment to turn the early season around. They currently sit No. 8 in the Eastern Conference standings with an overall record of 15-12 on the year. Just a few days ago, on Sunday, Dec. 14, the team fell in overtime to the Charlotte Hornets, 119-111.

But, they've got a favorable matchup on their horizon.

On Wednesday, Dec. 17, the Cavaliers will travel to the United Center in Chicago for a game against the Bulls. Tip-off between the two in-division opponents will take place at 8:00 P.M. EST.

Like the Cavaliers, the Bulls have had their fair share of struggles this season, entering Wednesday night with a record of 10-15. However, notably, they've lost the last eight of 10 games and have just one win since Nov. 22.

The Cavaliers will be favored, mainly due to the five extra wins they have over their opposition, but also because they've played a lot better in certain areas. They lead the Bulls in points per game, steals per game and blocks per game, showcasing that they've got a strong balance of offensive and defensive production.

The last time these two teams met up against one another, the Cavaliers were able to sneak out a 128-122 win.

It came down to which team was able to avoid self-inflicted wounds and distribute the ball effectively, with the Cavaliers out-assisting the Bulls and committing fewer turnovers. Forward De'Andre Hunter also showed up big for the team, putting together a productive 29 points and four rebounds. He knocked down 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

With the Cavaliers not having forward Evan Mobley due to injury, it will be critical for the bigs to step up, dominate the glass and play physical.

The Cavaliers need to get back into winning ways, but it cannot just come down to Donovan Mitchell trying to carry the team to a victory. On Wednesday, they have to get productivity from other players on the court to prove they aren't one-dimensional.

While many from Rocket Arena this season have voiced their frustrations to the players and coaches on the court, Mitchell accepts them. He knows this team has to be better.

“We’re not playing well,” Mitchell said after the loss on Sunday. “The city deserves better than what we’ve been giving them.

"I would boo us, too."

The Cavaliers will have a chance to turn those boos into cheers with a bounce-back win against the Bulls, but they have to play true to their game and show they care about the result of these early-season matchups.