Cleveland Cavaliers familiar overtime struggles continue

From being seconds from victory, only to go in the complete opposite direction.

Sunday’s 119-111 loss to the Charlotte Hornets was typical of how the Cleveland Cavaliers have played since November, but even for them, this was low.

After trailing by 17 points, the Cavs scraped to take the lead in the fourth and kept that advantage with 13 seconds left through a pair of free throws from Jaylon Tyson. The Hornets had a chance to tie and did so, and Brandon Miller created space, dusted his feet and buried an open three with 4.7 on the clock to force overtime.

What followed was the self-destruction of the Wine and Gold happening in real time. The Cavs’ heart wasn’t in it. When they needed a defibrillator, the Hornets refused to use it on them.

The Cavaliers went a shocking 0-for-10 in overtime; four of those attempts came from three-point land, and they were not even able to muster one free throw. Zero points in five minutes. The last time that happened was back in 2015 when the Chicago Bulls were held scoreless by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, the scale of this unfortunate stat was made worse by the fact that Charlotte was equally as bad. Miles Bridges hit the only field goal in overtime, a driving lay-up with 2:57 to play.

However, they attacked the Cavs with ease and sank all six of their free throws. That was the sole reason for the Hornets leaving Rocket Arena with a win. They took advantage of a team that flatlined. When the final buzzer sounded, boos rang around as enthusiastically as Christmas carol singers. Only this was frustratingly animated, not happy.

“I would boo us too,” Donovan Mitchell said. “The city deserves better than what we are giving.”

WHAT COULD HAPPEN NOW?

Poker faces can mask what’s really happening and even play it off as a minor inconvenience. Right now, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson says brighter days are ahead, but in reality, the forecast is gloomy.

“The sky is not falling,” Atkinson said pregame. “Catastrophes are not happening … just so you guys know. We’re going to be alright.”

These same answers, albeit worded differently, have been so frequent that the players and coaches could hold their own recorder to journalists and play this same message.

But with injuries galore now haunting Cleveland. Maybe it’s time to rebuild around Mitchell and Evan Mobley, the latter of the two now out for up to four weeks with a calf injury.

There were rumors that Darius Garland was on the trade block, though that has gone quiet. Prominent injury specialists Max Strus and Sam Merrill could be looked at. Right now, the Cavs are clinging to a winning record, but with constant performances like this – and they are constant – perhaps changes need to be made.