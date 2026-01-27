How the Cleveland Cavaliers Won Their Fourth Consecutive Game on Monday Night

It was a rematch of Saturday night, but this time with the Cleveland Cavaliers welcoming the Orlando Magic to Rocket Arena. But leave it up to was the Cavaliers coming out with a 114-98 victory, making it their 4th straight win in a row, including back-to-back over the Magic helping the Cavs improve to 28-20 on the season. I

t wouldn’t be easy though trailing as many as 11 in the second quarter.

Donovan Mitchell had another phenomenal performance and led the way with 44 points, including shooting 5-8 from long range, making it 72 points in his last six quarters. Evan Mobley followed up with 20 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks. While Jaylon Tyson finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.

You knew Orlando would want a good start tonight after what happened on their own home floor, and they did exactly that with a 13-7 start with three 3PM early on. But it didn’t take long for Cleveland to get back into it as Mitchell and Mobley combined for 18 of the team’s first 20 points.

Nothing was going right for the Cavs outside of those two early on. At the end of the first quarter, they were trailing 32-22. Large part due to shooting 2/10 from 3PT range, and committing 6 offensive turnovers in that time span.

Mitchell would be the heartbeat of the team tonight as he has been many times throughout this season. With a 9-2 run in the early part of the second quarter, the Magic still held a 42-39 lead with 7:16 left until the half.

It was quite the performance from Cleveland as they closed out in half on a 12-4 run to take a 61-56 lead with them. But it was quickly becoming one of those nights from the six-time all-star. Mitchell finished with 26 points in the first half alone as he shot 9/11 including 4/5 from deep.

The stars were stealing the show as Paolo Banchero was trying his best to keep up with Mitchell. But despite his efforts, Orlando still found themselves trailing 76-68 halfway through the third quarter. Banchero did finish with a double-double featuring 37 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyson would keep things afloat with the two other stars resting on the bench getting the lead up to as many as 12 at 84-72 with 4:15 left in the third. But the offense would keep it up to finish out the quarter as the Cavaliers came out with a 91-81 lead.

The Magic would cut their deficit down to as less as 104-96 in the fourth quarter, but nothing closer. It was quite the run by Cleveland to finish out the game coming away with a 114-98 win. They were simply the more aggressive team tonight winning the paint battle (52-38), and rebound battle (45-42). The Cavs next face the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in what could be LeBron James’ last appearance in the land.