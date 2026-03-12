Cleveland Cavaliers Fall to Orlando Magic as Top Seed Gap Grows

The Cleveland Cavaliers suffered a setback in their quest for a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference as they dropped a road game to the Orlando Magic 128-122.

With the loss, the Cavaliers fell to 40-26 overall, and 18-14 when on the road. The Cavaliers are now 2.5 games behind the No. 3 seeded New York Knicks and 3.5 games behind the second-place Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers have now lost two out of their last three, and four of their last seven games.

James Harden led the way for Cleveland with 30 points as he went 5-9 from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell has slowly been returning to form as he put up 25 points of his own while hauling in five rebounds. The Cavs didn't get off to a hot start, as they allowed the Magic to collect 38 first-quarter points.

Cleveland would fight back and go into the half tied before Orlando had a dream third quarter in which they outscored the Cavs 34-27 that would put them comfortably ahead.

Desmond Bane led Magic With 35 Points, Including Five in Final 17 Seconds

Mar 11, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives to the basket in front of Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) during the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers were able to tie the Magic in key metrics, as both teams hauled in 42 rebounds, but it was Desmond Bane who broke loose for 35 points on 12-19 shooting from the floor.

Bane was able to score five points in the final 17 seconds of the contest to put the game officially out of reach. New addition Keon Ellis was productive for Cleveland, offering up 20 points off the bench as Dennis Schroder played 18 minutes and couldn't manage a point on 0-5 shooting.

Cavs big man Evan Mobley Found Foul Trouble Early in Second Half

The Cavaliers ran into a bit of foul trouble as big man Evan Mobley was whistled for his fourth foul not even a minute into the second half, and the Cavs were forced to make more rotations in the lineup than they wanted to.

Mobley would finish the game with an impressive 18 points and led the Cave with 13 rebounds.

Cavaliers Must Dust Themselves off and get Ready for Dallas Mavericks

The Cavaliers will reset and go again on Friday when they play the Mavericks in Dallas. Cleveland still has a three game lead over the fifth-place Orlando Magic, but the Magic are getting hot at the right time as they are currently riding a five game winning streak.