How to watch Cavaliers vs. Hawks: TV channel, predictions, odds and breakdown
It was a rough loss on Halloween night for the Cavaliers, they now play another home game against the Atlanta Hawks. They really need a win here against Atlanta to build some momentum before the next NBA Cup game against the Wizards.
The Hawks (3-3) won their last game against the Indiana Pacers 128-108. Trae Young is now out for the next four weeks. That injury really limits Atlanta's offensive capabilities. The trust will be put heavily onto Jalen Johnson over the next few weeks of the season.
Johnson is coming off of a near triple-double performance in the last win and has really improved in recent seasons to a borderline All-Star in Atlanta. He is not the player to be taken lightly by the Cavaliers in this game if they want to win.
Coach Quinn Snyder stated after the game how the team was not executing as well on defense up until the win against the Pacers. The Cavaliers can hope for another night like that for their win.
On the Cavaliers side of the game (3-3) they are not looking as they did through six games last season. They were 6-0 and the team was flying on offense. This season the team has not looked as fluid and the defense hasn't improved either.
In the Cavs loss to Toronto, the team shot 36-90 from the field. Jaylon Tyson and Evan Mobley both had over 25 points for themselves. They just could not hit a shot, which made it that much harder for them to come back. There were glimpses of a Cavs comeback in the second half at times, but then the shots weren't hitting again.
Last season the Hawks were the team that had the Cavs number on multiple occasions. They went 3-1 against the Cavs last year. Head coach Kenny Atkinson needs to change some things to avoid those kinds of performances again.
What channel is the Hawks vs. Cavaliers game on tonight?
TV Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Hawks vs. Cavs Injury Report
Hawks: Trae Young (knee) is out.
Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) is out. Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hip) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is questionable. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable.
Probable Starting Lineups
Hawks
- Dyson Daniels
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Zacharrie Risacher
- Jalen Johnson
- Kristaps Porzingis
Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell
- Jaylon Tyson
- De’Andre Hunter
- Dean Wade
- Evan Mobley
Hawks vs. Cavaliers predictions, picks, odds
Odds: Cavaliers by 6.5 points
O/U: 230.5
Cavaliers 120, Hawks 108: Taking the under here for this game. The Cavs offense has not been hitting lately and even if it is a lights out offense, the chance of the Hawks defense showing up again is the risk to take.
Atlanta has Dyson Daniels who would be a guy to look at to stop Lonzo Ball's game as he plays the passing lanes really well. Put Evan Mobley back in the post, he is so much better there, he takes too many shots each game. Let him gradually take more instead of diving right in.
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
- Wednesday Nov. 5 vs. Philadelphia
- Friday Nov. 7 at Washington
- Saturday Nov. 8 vs. Chicago