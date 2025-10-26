How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Time, TV channel
In their third game of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking for a win against a division rival in the Milwaukee Bucks. This is the Cavs home opener as well and the players have been excited to play in front of the home crowd.
The Milwaukee Bucks (2-0) are undefeated going into this game against the Cavs. Milwaukee has quite the new team this season. They picked up Myles Turner, Cole Anthony, and Gary Harris.
While Turner has not had the greatest start to his Bucks career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a different level to start the year. He is averaging 34 points per game with 17 rebounds. He will be the player Cleveland needs to stop if they want to win.
The Cavaliers (1-1) picked up their first win of the season on Friday against the Nets. The first three quarters were all Cleveland. Going into the fourth, the team started lacking and allowed Brooklyn to make a comeback. Milwaukee is better than the Nets. They can make the comeback if the Cavs give them the opportunity. Last season, the Cavs went 4-0 against the Bucks in all their games.
Milwaukee is really pushing for another NBA Championship as they want to keep Giannis on the team long term, so they are going to be a challenge to beat this year for sure.
What channel is the Bucks vs. Cavaliers game on tonight?
TV Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
Bucks vs. Cavaliers Injury Report
Bucks: Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) is out. Kyle Kuzma (ankle) is questionable.
Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) is out. Max Strus (foot) is out. De’Andre Hunter (knee) is questionable.
Probable Starting Lineups
Bucks
- Ryan Rollins
- A.J. Green
- Gary Trent Jr.
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Myles Turner
Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell
- Sam Merrill
- Jaylon Tyson
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Bucks vs. Cavaliers predictions, picks, odds
Cavaliers 120, Bucks 115: This is going to be a close game. Both of these teams' offenses are really good. The Cavaliers play a bit quicker than Milwaukee, but that slow approach will likely help the Bucks out later in the game if it gets close enough.
Cleveland can very easily lose this game if they get into foul trouble again like the Knicks game. Giannis may not be a premier free throw shooter, but he has guys around him that are. A.J. Green will need to be stopped, the perimeter defense for the Cavs has been pretty poor as well. If they can get a hold of that, it makes the game so much easier to just focus on stopping Giannis in the paint, let him shoot.
ODDS: Cavaliers by 6.5 points
O/U: 236.5
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
Monday Oct. 27 @ Detroit
Wednesday Oct. 29 @ Boston
Friday Oct. 31 vs. Raptors