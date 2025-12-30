Kenny Atkinson points out one big reason the Cavaliers beat the Spurs

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson noticed a big difference in his side’s convincing 113-101 victory over the San Antonio Spurs

After losing to Houston in the previous matchup, the Cavs made it clear this time that they were ready to respond.

From the opening tip, Cleveland matched — and at times exceeded — San Antonio’s intensity, a shift that proved critical to the outcome. Rather than shying away from contact, the Cavs leaned into it, setting a tone that carried through all four quarters.

“Houston kind of took it to us physically, tonight we responded,” Atkinson said afterwards.

“We were the force. Sometimes it comes down to that: who’s the more aggressive team? I thought we had the advantage. In Houston, we were at a big disadvantage in that department.”

The most encouraging sign in the win came in the fourth quarter, where Cleveland showcased true team-oriented basketball, something barely seen this season, and often it has ended in defeat.

Unlike nights when the offense depends on Donovan Mitchell erupting for 35 or more points, this closing stretch was defined by balance, ball movement, and trust. The Cavs executed with poise, finding quality shots without forcing isolation plays, and proving they can win games without relying solely on a single superstar performance.

“We don't need Donovan to score 35 points to be a hell of a team,” Atkinson explained about the fourth quarter performance.

“Him and [Darius Garland], I think they had like 30 potential assists. They're going to make others better. I know they can get 30 anytime, and I thought we had some slippage there.

“So I liked that help. Jaylon [Tyson] and [Craig Porter Jr.], our energy bench guys, played their role in getting us extra possessions. Jaylon hit two big threes. But it was really a team win.”

Mitchell and Garland were still central to the offense, but in a different way. Instead of shouldering the scoring load, the duo combined for 18 assists, consistently collapsing the Spurs’ defense and creating open looks for teammates.

Their willingness to move the ball kept the defense scrambling and opened up driving lanes, kick-outs, and second-chance opportunities that wore San Antonio down over time.

Defensively, Cleveland’s game plan against Spurs’ superstar Victor Wembanyama was disciplined and effective. Rather than attacking him head-on, the Cavs crowded the paint with two to three defenders, cutting off direct lanes and forcing him into tougher decisions.

Cleveland avoided predictable attacks and repeatedly caught Wembanyama off guard. The strategy pushed him toward outside shots, disrupting his rhythm and limiting his ability to dominate inside.

Overall, this win represented more than just a tick in the win column. More of a statement about Cleveland’s continuous growth, which is arriving at a pivotal time.

By responding to physicality, trusting the offense, getting meaningful bench production, and executing a clever defensive scheme, the Cavs demonstrated that they can win in multiple ways — a crucial trait for a team with lofty postseason aspirations that have previously taken numerous hits.