How To Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Late Friday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a massive move and traded away forward De’Andre Hunter to the Sacramento Kings for two guards in Dennis Schröder and Keon Ellis.

Cleveland has to be looking at making some additional moves after trading for two guards, with Lonzo Ball being a favorite to be moved next.

The move was made after the Cavs suffered a loss on the road to the red hot Phoenix Suns. At one point, the Cavaliers were down by 30 points. In the fourth quarter, they were able to cut the lead, but only a small margin as they lost 126-113.

Losing that game moved the Cavaliers to a 29-21 record. However, they are still two games back from being the No. 2 team in the East.

Over in Portland, the Blazers are 23-26 and sit in a NBA Play-In spot. The Blazers are on a four game losing streak and they are looking to get out of a slump if they want to make a big move. Portland has emerged as a dark horse destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Without Hunter, Cleveland will look to other forwards like Nae’Qwan Tomlin and Jaylon Tyson.

Tomlin is also on a two-way contract and only has four games before the Cavaliers can decide to give him a full contract or send him back down to their G-League team the Cleveland Charge.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Trailblazers game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Blazers: Damian Lillard is out. Duop Reath (foot) is out. Scoot Henderson (hamstring) is out. Jrue Holiday (personal) is out. Matisse Thybulle (thumb/knee) is out. Blake Wesley (foot) is questionable. Robert Williams III (knee) is questionable. Deni Avdija (back) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Craig Porter Jr (knee) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Blazers

Sidy Cissoko

Shaedon Sharpe

Toumani Camara

Deni Avdija

Donovan Clingan

Cavaliers at Blazers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -3

O/U: 230.5

Best Bet: Donvan Mitchell over 40 points. (+370)

Cavaliers , Blazers 115: Portland won by 12 last time they faced the Cavaliers. Things are different now with their long list of injuries to major defensive players.

The biggest issue will be Donovan Clingan and boxing him out for rebounds in the paint. If Jarrett Allen can get him out of the paint, then Donovan Mitchell could be in for a big night at the basket.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Feb 4 @ LAC

Saturday, Feb. 7 @ Sacramento

Monday, Feb. 9 @ Denver