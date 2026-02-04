How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. LA Clippers game tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Yesterday, the Cleveland Cavaliers made a shocking move. They traded away their longest tenured player on the roster in Darius Garland for a 36-year old James Harden.

A move that Cleveland feels makes them contenders sooner rather than later.

Harden was open to the move after he spoke about his love for the Clippers and not wanting to hold them back in their rebuild. Now, the Intuit Dome has a point guard for the present and future to build around.

With that move, Harden is certainly going to help make the team better on the offensive side of the ball with his amazing work in the pick and roll. That role in the team will help Mobley and Allen immensely.

The NBA trade deadline is tomorrow afternoon as well and Cleveland looks to still be making more moves.

NBA insiders have said they could enter the Giannis Antetokounmpo conversation and are still looking to move on from Lonzo Ball.

Cavs last matchup

Jarrett Allen had a career night last time out. 40 points and 16 rebounds as Cleveland won 130-119. The Cavaliers moved to a 30-21 record. This still has them sitting fifth in the East.

Cleveland's fellow competitors in the East that sit above them are also still consistently winning. With them winning nobody is moving up right now and the Cavs sit 2.5 games back from being a home court team.

Today could be the day that the players from the Cavs previous trade for Dennis Schroeder and Keon Ellis take the court for the team as well.

Some information on Garland, his father Winston Garland was a member of the LA Clippers from 1989-1991.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Clippers game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Injury Report

Clippers: Darius Garland (trade/toe) is out. Bradley Beal (hip) iss out. TyTy Washington (hamstring) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. James Harden (trade) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Clippers

Kris Dunn

Kobe Sanders

Kawhi Leonard

John Collins

Ivica Zubac

Cavaliers at Clippers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -1.5

O/U: 223.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30 points -113. Jaylon Tyson over 16.5 points

Cavaliers 118, Clippers 112: The Clippers have a top 10 defense, but a bottom 10 offense. Jarrett Allen and Zubac will be battling for the boards all night. the Clippers center has the better rebounding numbers, but without Harden taking so many shots, those could drop off.

The game shouldn't look too different from the Cavs last few games as Garland was out before the trade, but the addition of Schroeder and Ellis would be the thing to watch out for tonight. See how Coach Atkinson flows them into the game.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Saturday, Feb. 7 @ Sacramento

Monday, Feb. 9 @ Denver

Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. Washington