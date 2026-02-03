Ranking the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2026 Blockbuster Trade Targets Ahead of the Deadline

The Cleveland Cavaliers have popped up in numerous trade discussions as the 2026 deadline approaches.

On the evening of Monday, Feb. 2, the Cavaliers were reportedly deep in talks with the Los Angeles Clippers on a potential swap involving guards Darius Garland and James Harden. After that eye-catching report, Cleveland again appeared in trade chatter the following morning.

This time, the conversations involved the Milwaukee Bucks and the Dallas Mavericks.

According to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, the Cavaliers have engaged in discussions centered on two top talents in the league: Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, a former Defensive Player of the Year and MVP, and Dallas forward Anthony Davis, a 10-time All-Star.

That places three high-profile names on Cleveland’s radar as the deadline nears. Still, there is a clear hierarchy in which targets the front office should prioritize as talks continue.

3. Anthony Davis (F) - Dallas Mavericks

The Davis move, unlike the Antetokounmpo interest, makes very little sense for Cleveland. Throughout his entire career, the 32-year-old Davis has dealt with countless injuries, including two separate issues that have kept him off the court in Dallas.

This would also end up having the Cavaliers move forward Evan Mobley in the deal, who would replace Davis in Dallas. For the Mavericks, it's great. They'd get a young, defensively stout 24-year-old who's still rising into his prime to pair with former No. 1 overall selection Cooper Flagg.

For Cleveland, though, they get older and more questionable. They're already struggling to keep guys healthy, and Davis would add to that list of players being inactive. Instead, they should invest in the two others on the list and avoid taking a chance on Davis, whose years left in the league remain up in the air.

2. James Harden (G) - Los Angeles Clippers

While Harden's an eye-grabber in his own right, mainly due to his polarizing play and journeyman mentality over the last few seasons, he stands out as the most likely trade of the bunch. Since leaving Houston back in the 2020-21 campaign, he's been unable to find a rhythm, no matter where he's ended up.

He's spent time as a Brooklyn Net, Philadelphia 76er and most recently, a Clipper. With the Clippers, he's returned to somewhat of a more reliable form on the court, putting up roughly 21 points and eight assists a night on 41.8% from the field and 36% from beyond the arc. These numbers in compared to years past are a decline, but he's playing less like a hero and more like a team player.

The likely trade involves Cleveland swapping Garland for Harden, which, straight up, may be worth it for both parties. The Cavaliers would be able to lean into the window of opportunity surrounding Mitchell, while the Clippers would be able to begin a rebuild with a young point guard.

If the Cavaliers cannot find a way to make an Antetokounmpo trade happen, this is the next best option.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo (F) - Milwaukee Bucks

Antetokounmpo is easily the most intriguing player on the list of targets for the Cavaliers.

His addition to the Cavaliers would immediately strengthen the roster all the way to conference title contention, with realistic expectations of competing for an nba championship. Yes, he's going to require the Cavaliers to give up an awful lot of value, including multiple players and picks; he's an example where such a high asking price is worth it.

Across 13 years of professional ball with the Bucks, he's taken home nine All-Star selections, nine All-NBA honors, five All-Defensive team selections and two MVP awards. He also led the Bucks to an NBA championship.

This season, he's averaging 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 5.6 assists a game. He's still at the top of his game despite being 31 years old, and it looks like he has a few more years left of high-level domination.

Cleveland should make this trade over the others, specifically due to how much of an impact he'd have on the team's chances of winning a title.