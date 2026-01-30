Where to find the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Phoenix Suns game tonight: Time, Platform, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers have won their last five games, with the last three games being big blowout wins for the Cavs. In what could've been LeBron James' final game in Rocket Arena as a player, the Cavs beat LA 129-99.

At least Bronny James got to show out a little in front of his home crowd as well. The Cavs fans loved him as they cheered him like he was on the Cavs.

With the NBA trade deadline less than a week away, teams are starting to get antsy about making moves. According to many NBA reporters, the Cavs are on the list of teams looking to make moves.

Cleveland has multiple different opportunities at some big moves. Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo requested a trade and the Cavaliers could go really big and make a move.

Cleveland has some assets that could be moved more realistically. De’Andre Hunter and Lonzo Ball have been the guys that come up in the Cavs trade rumors.

And you can't forget about James making a return to Cleveland after the recent news of his relationship with the Lakers deteriorating. Donovan Mitchell fueled those rumors as well after the Lakers game getting fans excited.

The Lakers and the Cavs have reportedly been discussing a trade. Los Angeles is very interested in De’Andre Hunter and have apparently discussed a real move for him.

Despite all of these rumors, it comes at a time where the Cavs are playing at their best right now and need to focus on their matchup with the Phoenix Suns tonight.

Where to watch the Cavaliers vs. Suns game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 9:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Suns: Devin Booker (ankle) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (foot) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Suns

Collin Gillespie

Grayson Allen

Dillon Brooks

Royce O’Neal

Mark Williams

Cavaliers at Suns predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -4.5

O/U: 220.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 35. +158.

Cavaliers 124, Suns 115: The Cavs and Suns have a similar record. Last time the two teams played in Cleveland it was a 16 point win for the Cavaliers who had a healthy Devin Booker.

Now the Suns are on the second night of a back-to-back where Dillon Brooks just scored his career high of 40 points.

Donovan Mitchell will have a tough time with Brooks, but Jarrett Allen is going against a premier rebounding threat in Mark Williams. He is much bigger than Allen's 6’9 as he stands 7’1. Allen will need to be aggressive with Mark to keep the advantage to Cleveland.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 1 @ Portland

Wednesday, Feb 4 @ LAC