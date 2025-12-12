How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

After a flight to Washington D.C., the Cleveland Cavaliers return to basketball tonight as they face the worst team in the NBA.

If you only watch Cavaliers basketball, you may think the Cavs are the worst team this season, but the Wizards would take you up on that bet. They host the worst defense in the NBA giving up 128 points a game.

The Cavaliers (14-11) did not have the best end before the week off. They lost to the incredibly short-handed Golden State Warriors 99-94. It was almost an amazing comeback for the Cavs, but once again a struggle to hit their shots in the final few minutes of the game killed the momentum.

Now they play a team they scored 148 points on earlier this season. The other plus side of this break is that many of the injuries that Coach Atkinson has dealt with may not be as much of an issue for the rest of December. Cleveland plays only one back-to-back to the end of the year.

In Washington, the Wizards (3-19) have been pretty bad. They sit in the bottom five in offensive production to go with their league worst defense. They can be proud of very few things for them this season.

Nothing has been going their way, They are on a three game losing streak, which they would much rather have than the 14 game run they went on before that.

Alex Sarr’s is the one of the only upsides the team can hold onto this year as the 2024 number two pick is starting to find himself in the NBA.

The Cavaliers are really looking to turn things around after this break. The schedule is getting lighter and players are getting healthier.

Where to find the Cavs vs. Wizards game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m

Cavs vs. Wizards Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out.

Wizards: Corey Kispert (thumb) is out. Bilal Coulibaly (oblique) is out. Alex Sarr (thigh) is out. Khris Middleton (knee) is out. Malaki Branham (thumb) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Darius Garland

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Wizards

Bub Carrington

CJ McCollum

Kyshawn George

Justin Champagnie

Marvin Bagley Jr.

Cavaliers vs. Wizards predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 15

O/U: 243.5

Cavaliers 130 , Wizards 112: Although the Cavaliers take a ton of shots, they have a much better chance of hitting them against the worst defense. Washington also will be without their number one scorer with Sarr not playing.

All NBA Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Dec. 14 vs. Charlotte

Wednesday, Dec. 17 @ Chicago