How to watch the Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers may be in trouble. After their loss to the Boston Celtics they have now lost three in a row and some players on the team are now voicing their opinions about this season's struggles.

Tonight is a good chance for some positive results when they face the Pacers.

The Pacers (4-16) have now won two games in a row after they started the season 1-13. Pascal Siakam is trying his best to bring this team some wins, although it seems the Pacers are playing for a high draft pick this season.

They lost to the Cavs earlier this year by 11 points, but had solid games from Siakam and Andrew Nembhard. They also now have the return of Ben Mathurin who returned against Cleveland. This added offense is now starting to pay off for the team and they want to win.

After Evan Mobley missed the game tying shot to send the game into overtime, the Cavaliers (12-9) are now adding more problems to their struggling season. Mobley stated that Darius Garland was supposed to have the ball at the end of the game but the Celtics ran something different.

This is not the first time this has happened this year, the Cavaliers also had a misstep when they lost to a buzzer beater dunk from Andrew Wiggins where nobody was near the basket to stop it.

They need to figure out where things are going wrong as now they need to work on things to turn the season around.

Where to find the Pacers vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Cavs vs. Pacers Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is out. Jarrett Allen (finger) is out. Larry Nance Jr. (knee) is out.

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton (achilles) is out. Obi Toppin (foot) is out. Aaron Nesmith (knee) is out. Johnny Furphy (ankle) is out. Quenton Jackson (hamstring) is out. Kam Jones (back) is out.

Probable Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Craig Porter Jr.

Jaylon Tyson

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Pacers

Andrew Nembhard

Ben Sheppard

Bennedict Mathurin

Pascal Siakam

Jay Huff

Cavaliers vs. Pacers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers by 6.5

O/U: 233.5

Cavaliers 122 , Pacers 113: Indiana is different this time around for this Pacers game. Fact you may not know, Jay Huff, the Center for the Pacers, is currently leading the NBA in blocks. He will head into this game wanting to shut down the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Darius Garland is likely not playing in this back-to-back and it is not confirmed yet if he is. The bench guards will need to step up in making plays for their teammates if he is absent.

Cleveland needs to win this game, or the Cavaliers may start to look at some roster moves or coaching changes.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Dec. 3 vs. Portland

Friday, Dec. 5 vs. San Antonio