Jarrett Allen’s Career Night Leads Cavaliers to a Win Against Trail Blazers

The Cleveland Cavaliers (29-21) would look to get back on track following a bad loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday night, with a trip to the Portland Trailblazers (23-26) on Sunday night.

It was not the first teams these teams have squared off this season either as Portland got the best of Cleveland on the road back on December 3rd. But tonight, it would be the Cavs coming away with the 130-111 victory, improving to 30-21 on the season. Both teams were shorthanded as well with Deni Avdija, Jrue Holiday, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Dennis Schroder, and Keon Ellis were all out.

Jarrett Allen led the way with a double-double tallying up 40 points,17 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks. Sam Merill followed up with 22 points and four assists. While Jaylon Tyson finished with 18 points, six assists, and three rebounds.

It was a nice 12-6 run by the Cavaliers to start thanks to six points each from Merrill and Jarrett Allen. The big man would even rack up 16 points alone in the opening frame. As the Cavs were able to get a lead up to as many as 11 in the quarter, but the Blazers would close the gap and trail by just five at 29-24 after the first 12 minutes.

Give credit to Portland for keeping it a back and forth game to start the second quarter. A 12-3 run would cut their deficit down to just two at 43-41. But it was no match for Allen who was making his mark on tonight's game coming away with a double-double in the first half alone.

The Blazers defense had no answer whatsoever inside the paint giving up 36 points and . But Allen had 25 points and 10 rebounds himself igniting Cleveland to a 57-48 halftime lead. It would only be the beginning though.

If you thought the first half was a lot for Allen, well you are in store for a crazy night. He ended up getting a new career-high in points by the end of the third quarter, finishing with 34 points shooting a remarkable 15-for-19 up to this point. Not only that, but a 23-7 Cavaliers run would put them completely in charge of the game with a 81-59 lead halfway through the third.

But the home team refused to back down once again. All it took was a 9-2 Portland run to put them back down by just 13 at 89-76. The Cavs offense was upset coming out of a timeout though as they finished out the quarter on a very strong note. Thanks to a 9-2 run, the lead was right back to twenty at 98-78 after three. It was a quarter led by Allen, Merrill, and Mitchell.

The Blazers would once again refuse to back down as they outscored Cleveland 18-8 to begin the fourth quarter. It was really a 12-2 run that had the lead cut down to just 106-96 with 7:32 left to play. But the Cavs would get the lead back up to 14 at 118-104 thanks to a clutch three by Merrill.

You knew Tyson would continue to do his thing as well hitting down a handful of clutch three's down the stretch to ease things back up again. Emptying the bench and cruising to the finish the line, it was a tremendous 130-111 win in the end. The Cleveland Cavaliers next face the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.