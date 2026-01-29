As LeBron James returned to Cleveland in the Cavaliers 129-99 win, the final few years of his career was a hot topic of discussion.

It’s clear LeBron will be retiring soon, and has always kept the window open for a possible return to his hometown team. One Cavalier star believes LeBron may not have played his final game in Cleveland.

When talking about what LeBron’s return to Cleveland this week means for the city, Donovan Mitchell mentioned that he doesn’t believe this is LeBron’s last game in Cleveland, adding some fuel to speculation that LeBron may be trying to return home before retirement.

“It could be the last game (in Cleveland), I personally don’t think it’s the end,” Mitchell said. “I think just knowing what that game means to the city, what it means to the league, what it means to me. It’s going to be a special one.”

It would be fitting to see Cleveland’s all-time greatest player officially get to pass the torch to its current best player in Mitchell. After the game, Jaylon Tyson made sure to let everyone know that Cleveland was Mitchell’s city now.

What would a trade look like?

Obviously, it is all speculation, but with the trade deadline nearing, it seems like anything is possible for Cleveland’s front office.

Cleveland would likely have to give up one of the All-Stars, such as Jarrett Allen or Darius Garland, to get the deal done. Allen makes more sense with the Lakers, though Cleveland would likely need some draft compensation in return.

If LeBron was added to the team’s current roster, he would take over as the starting small forward right away, moving De’Andre Hunter or Jaylon Tyson to the bench as rotational pieces.

He would be able to take over some of the ball handling from Mitchell and Darius Garland, while not being relied on to be the main star on the team. He could have games where he can hide behind the other All-Stars, and would still likely have games where he is the superstar.

Obviously, it would be most meaningful to the city for LeBron to return for one final run. Cleveland used to be marked with a giant mural of LeBron, as he won Cleveland’s only title across any sport in the 70 years.

A retirement tour with the team that LeBron owns virtually every record with, and had most of his best moments with, seems like a fitting end for the greatest Cavalier of all time.

The NBA’s trade deadline is on Feb. 5, and the Cavaliers are a team many expect to be active. The team could bring LeBron back to spend his final time left in the NBA with the team his legacy will best be remembered with.