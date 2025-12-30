Kenny Atkinson lays out clear plans on Lonzo Ball's future with the Cavaliers

There was a notable absence in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ uplifting 113-101 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night.

One that was a little surprise, given that he was on the bench, but Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson had good reason to leave him out, as he opts to try out different lineups now that the squad is as near to full strength as they have been all season.

Lonzo Ball was rested against the Spurs, a decision that reflects the organization’s cautious and long-term approach with the veteran guard. Rather than responding to performance, the move was made to manage Ball’s workload as the season progressed.

Atkinson has been clear that the Cavaliers are thinking beyond individual games. The team has implemented a long-term plan for Ball, designed to prioritize his health and availability over the course of the season.

“With Zo, I just have a big picture thing,” Atkinson explained. “Just keeping him healthy and fresh.

“So, it was kind of twofold the reason for tonight. I spoke to him like, ‘We need him healthy and available.’ And he has been so far, but I want to keep that going.

“I know we don't have back-to-backs, but we're playing every other day. So, at a certain point, I need to find him some games.”

Since 2021, Ball has dealt with multiple injury setbacks that have limited his consistency and time on the court. An obvious call not to rush him or place unnecessary strain on his body.

The veteran 28-year-old guard from UCLA is averaging 5.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists this season with the Cavs in limited playing time, where Ball is playing less than 30 minutes per game.

His minutes have risen occasionally, starting the season with his minutes capped at 25, but with exceptions given Cleveland’s lengthy injury list.

The Cavaliers believe that keeping Ball healthy is essential to their overall success. When available, he brings strong playmaking, defensive awareness, and experience to the lineup.

Resting him in select games is seen as a preventative measure that could help avoid further complications later in the year, especially as the schedule becomes more demanding.

In Ball’s absence against San Antonio, the Cavaliers turned to Craig Porter Jr., who stepped into the rotation during the win. Porter Jr. provided steady minutes and energy, helping the team maintain control of the game.

“CP was real, his offensive rebounding for a 6'4" kid, it's amazing what he does. Really good minutes, really good energy,” Atkinson said about Porter Jr., who pulled down six rebounds and four assists in the win over the Spurs.

Overall, the Cavaliers remain committed to a patient strategy, believing that careful management will allow Ball to contribute consistently when it matters most.