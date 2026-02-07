Lonzo Ball Looking To Sign With Cleveland Cavaliers’ Western Conference Rival

Things might end up getting interesting.

After the conclusion of the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline, former Cleveland Cavalier veteran guard Lonzo Ball, has jumped into headlines. Ball was traded from the Cavaliers to the Utah Jazz at the deadline in exchange for two future second-round picks. Following the trade, though, the Jazz waived him, giving him a chance to enter free agency.

On Saturday, Feb. 7, news emerged that Ball was being targeted by the Golden State Warriors, who, in the Western Conference, are attempting to get their season back on track.

The Warriors, at a record of 28-24 on the season, sit eighth in the conference standings. An addition like Ball would give the team an extra boost of depth at the guard position off the bench.

If they ultimately did end up signing the 28-year-old guard, it would be the fifth team he's joined in his career.

Fischer: Warriors have sights set on adding Lonzo Ball via buyout market. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 7, 2026

Ball's Time In The Land

It never really quite worked out.

And it's disappointing to say that.

When the Cavaliers went out this summer, they had one thing on their mind: snag a defensive, multi-level scoring veteran guard. From every angle, it looked like Ball was the perfect fit. He could score from every inch of the court, he wasn't a ball-hog and could play breakneck defense. He was intense and aggressive, but also calm and poised when needed to be.

Back in the 2024-25 campaign with the Chicago Bulls, he averaged 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists a night in 35 games played. It was his first time suiting up and hopping onto an NBA court in over two seasons.

Fortunately, everything was still relatively sharp and he seemed not to have taken too large a drop-off from his injury. So, it felt like it was a no-brainer for the Cavaliers' front office to swoop in and take him off the Bulls' hands in exchange for guard Isaac Okoro, whose time in Cleveland just wasn't working out.

However, fast forward nearly eight months, and the Cavaliers and Ball parted ways. The team opted to send him to the Jazz after being unable to find a fit for him off the bench.

His time with the Cavaliers ends with averages of 4.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists a night on a measly 35 games played. Statistically, it was also the least amount of minutes played on average each night in his entire career.

While the fit in The Land didn't work out, it would be shocking if he didn't end up finding a better role with the Warriors.

They wouldn't be relying on him to provide scoring, but rather a bit of defense and control of the offense, as the rest of the squad gives them that. They currently have six players averaging over 10 points a game, and everyone on the team, besides one, is putting up over 40% a night as well.

For the average Cleveland fan, and probably the organization at large, it's hard to swallow seeing a player potentially end up with a team like the Warriors that won three NBA titles in four seasons during Cleveland's prime.

However, at times, that's just the nature of the game and how things end up playing out.

While the Cavaliers keep an eye on where Ball ends up, the team's primary focus is on finding a win over the Sacramento Kings. The two sides will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, Feb. 7, from the Golden 1 Center in California.

The game will serve as Cleveland's first taste of recently acquired veteran guard James Harden. With them moving on from Ball and other guards, they'll look to see an increase in production at that position.