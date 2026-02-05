Why the Cleveland Cavaliers Traded Lonzo Ball to the Utah Jazz

The Cleveland Cavaliers have made another move just one day removed from their blockbuster trade yesterday evening.

After the Cavaliers made it clear they were interested in a big-time trade before Thursday’s 3:00 p.m. deadline, Cleveland went ahead and traded guard Darius Garland for Clippers guard and former NBA MVP James Harden. The thoughts were that even after that surprising trade, more could be soon to come.

That speculation is now a reality, as the Cleveland Cavaliers have just traded another one of their guards, Lonzo Ball, and two second round picks to the Utah Jazz in what is another move to clear more salary for Cleveland.

ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania announced the news on social media Wednesday afternoon.

What this Means for Cleveland

Cleveland found themselves in quite a difficult position in terms of their salary, mainly because before the Garland trade to Los Angeles and De’Andre Hunter trade to Sacramento, the Cavaliers were over the second apron salary cap. Lonzo Ball was dealt to the Cavaliers last summer, and carried over a $10 million salary for this season, a contract he hasn’t lived up to.

The Garland trade for Harden was cap-neutral, meaning both players' contracts were similar, meaning Cleveland would still have to shed some money on another contract elsewhere on the roster. That solution was trading Lonzo Ball for nothing in return, a simple salary dump.

Harden chose to waive his $2.3 million trade bonus, which took a little more off the books for Cleveland as they hope to float just under the $207.8 million second apron. The Cavaliers were sitting at a salary of $214 million after their Wednesday trades, and freeing up $10 million brings them below that total.

Cleveland may not be done making trades, as it has been reported they have been surveying trade options for center Jarrett Allen, who also has a large salary for this season, and an even larger amount for next season and beyond. A move like this will certainly give them much more flexibility if they plan to execute another big exchange in the next 24 hours.

What this Means for Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball now finds himself in a particular situation, as Utah reportedly plans to waive Ball, which allows him to become a free agent after clearing waivers.

Ball has dealt with numerous injuries over the past four years, limiting him to just 70 total games in which he played in over that timeframe. His knee injury and knack for aggravating said injury makes him a real difficult player to bank on for any team.

A team in a much more flexible position in terms of salary could take a flier on Ball, potentially even a team like the Charlotte Hornets, which would reunite the oldest of the Ball brothers with his youngest brother, LaMelo Ball.

That scenario is more of a fun one when it’s all said and done but certainly can’t be ruled out considering the Hornets are under the second apron total by about $34 million.

It will be an interesting situation to follow in terms of where Lonzo Ball finds himself next, but for now, Cleveland gets rid of another contract to get them below the second apron. All eyes will be on the Cavaliers up until Thursday’s 3:00 p.m. NBA trade deadline.