How Cleveland's Isaac Okoro trade is already paying off for the Cavaliers
Back in early July, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls were involved in a team-alerting trade.
The Cavaliers sent guard Isaac Okoro to the Bulls in exchange for veteran guard Lonzo Ball. The trade moved two defensively minded guards who were struggling for their respective team, giving each party involved a fresh start.
That trade, which was controversial at the time, has already paid off for the Cavaliers.
Ball has done just what the Cavaliers have asked of him. He's been fast-paced on both sides of the ball, using his size of 6-foot-6 to match up with nearly anyone on the defensive end. He currently is averaging 5.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per night through three games of action.
With the Cavaliers dealing with some early season injuries, he's filled the void left by guys not in the lineup perfectly.
However, Okoro has been lackluster offensively with the Bulls.
He has been unreal on the defensive end, but that was never in question. He's a great defender, but his inefficiencies on the other end of the court are showing clear as day. Through just two games played, he's averaged 22 minutes a night for 0.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists. He has not made a shot on eight attempts from the field and three from deep.
Fortunately, his offensive struggles have not impacted the game much as the Bulls are currently undefeated at a 2-0 mark.
Even if his defense is great, not having any offense will end up causing issues down the road, something the Cavaliers couldn't afford to have if they were serious about chasing an NBA championship.
“Things like this, I look at as a blessing because I’m able to rebrand myself," Okoro said about the trade.
The trade obviously effected Okoro, who had spent his entire career in The Land up until being delt to Chicago. However, it gave a fresh start to everybody involved and has paid off for Cleveland.
Okoro, while struggling offensively, has filled a great role for the Bulls as a bruiser, highly-intense defender, while Ball has given the Cavaliers a strong 10+ point, 5+ assist and 5+ rebound night each time he steps onto the court.
Both Okoro and Ball will get to face their former teams four times in the regular season. The first time will come on Saturday, Nov. 8, in just a short few weeks.
For now, though, the Cleveland next looks to take on the Detroit Pistons on Monday, Oct. 27, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m.