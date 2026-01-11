Lonzo Ball reportedly trade chip for Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers are searching for answers as we get closer to the All-Star break.

The betting favorites to win the Eastern conference at the beginning of the season are now sitting at No. 6 with a win-loss record of 22-18. They're sandwiched in between the No. 5 Philadelphia 76ers and the No. 7 Orlando Magic.

injuries, depth, and offensive versatility have been issues for the Cavaliers all season. The NBA Trade Deadline is set for February 5 at 3:00pm Eastern. With the Eastern conference still relatively wide open aside from the dominant No. 1 Detroit Pistons, expect Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman to explore every avenue that leads to the Cavs becoming a better team.

There's a player currently in head coach Kenny Atkinson's rotation that reportedly is being discussed as a valuable trade asset.

Dec 22, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Lamelo Ball (1) and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) stand on the court in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

Lonzo Ball has a team option

If Lonzo Ball stays on the team past the NBA trade deadline this season, Altman will have a decision to make on Ball's status with the team before this summer ends.

REPORT: Lonzo Ball has value as a trade chip due to his contract status, per @ChrisFedor 👀 pic.twitter.com/pyIQljYFEY — Cavaliers Nation (@WeAreCavsNation) January 11, 2026

The team that owns Ball's contract has to decide on his team option for the following season by June 29 this year. He's currently being paid just $10 million and opting into the team option keeps Ball's salary the same for the following season.

This doesn't mean Lonzo Ball will be the centerpiece of any major trade the Cavaliers make, but because of his contract status, Ball can be included in most trades the Cavaliers make without much difficulty. This makes Ball easy to include in multiple-team trades as well. Cleveland also isn't playing like a team that currently has the highest payroll in the entire NBA, which Cleveland does. Ball can also be used in a cost-cutting trade that gives Cleveland more draft capital.

How is Lonzo Ball doing this season?

It's not only Ball's contract that makes him a valuable trade asset. An asset with a favorable contract without any productivity is simply an overpaid player and a bad asset. Ball is currently averaging five points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals, and 22.4 minutes while shooting 30.4% from the field and 26.4% from behind the three-point line.

The shooting leaves a lot to be desired from Ball but it's clear he's still a high I.Q. player with an ability to intercept passing lanes, pick pockets, and run the transition offense. The Cavaliers play against the Utah Jazz Monday at 7:00pm Eastern on FanDuel Sports Network and NBA League Pass.