New research reveals Cleveland Cavaliers most hated team in America

The Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to start their season.

But those struggles have not changed the national view on the lofty expectations surrounding the Cavs this season.

In a new study from The Action Network, years of Google search data was used to figure out which NBA team each state loves most — and then used rivalry matchups to reveal who they probably hate the most.

The results? The Cavaliers are the most hated NBA team, by far.

According to the study, the Cavaliers are the most-hated team in 18 states. The Los Angeles Lakers finished closely, as the most-hated organization in 13 states. The Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets finished tied for third with three different states hating each team the most.

The study analyzed Google Keyword Planner search behavior, tracking the average monthly search volume for all NBA teams from November 2021 to October 2025. For each state, the team with the highest search volume was labeled its most popular team.

That team was then matched to its primary rival — revealing which team the state likely hates the most. The logic is simple: more searches = more emotional investment. By pairing fandom data with rivalry history, we built a state-by-state map.

Why are the Cavs the most hated team in the NBA?

Cleveland’s dominance ever since the internet was invented is likely the reason why the Cavaliers are the most-hated team in a study that leveraged Google search results. LeBron James has been the face of the NBA since 2003. He’s most synonymous in a Cavaliers uniform.

Much of the hate targeted towards the Cavs likely has to do with LeBron fatigue.

LeBron’s decision to leave the Cavaliers for the Miami Heat and the Lakers were national sports stories for two summers. His decision to return to the Cavs was the biggest sports story of 2014. Then, James led the Cavaliers to four-straight NBA Finals.

Even in this current post-LeBron era, the Cavaliers are constantly linked to the 23-year NBA veteran for a looming farewell tour.

Additionally, four straight NBA Finals matchups against the Golden State Warriors made it seem impossible for any other Eastern Conference opponent to break through. It’s plausible to assume the Cavaliers are probably one of the most hated teams in Canada – as the Toronto Raptors consistently fell victim to James and the Cavs in the postseason.

Less than 10 years removed from James winning the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cavaliers, Cleveland was expected to be back in the mix this season. Over the last four years since landing superstar Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz, the Cavs have become a fixture in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

If the Cavaliers can turn their season around, expect the hate to continue. Despite losing the greatest player of this generation twice, Cleveland has found a way to become a consistent playoff contender.

Surely, Mitchell will be motivated to create more enemies in opposing NBA markets once the NBA Playoffs tip off.