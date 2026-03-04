This Statistic Shows Just How Good the Cavaliers Are From Three-Point Range

The Cleveland Cavaliers have one of the best free-flowing offenses in the NBA when everyone's fully healthy.

But even when injuries start to pile up, and players need to rest, they've still found ways to grind out wins. That's been one of the more impressive parts of the 2025-26 NBA season.

Heading into the back half of the campaign, Cleveland is getting a major boost from two unexpected sources, both of whom have stepped up to fill voids in the offense all year long. From beyond the arc, guards Sam Merrill, who signed a big contract extension this past offseason, and Jaylon Tyson both rank in the Top 5 in three-point percentage, all while not even being the team's primary scoring option.

They are currently shooting 46.1% and 45.8% from three-point range, which rank them No. 2 and No. 3 in the league, respectively.

This type of production gives the Cavaliers elite efficiency from beyond the arc, helping them produce comebacks and pull away from the opposition in late-game scenarios.

Across the last three games he's suited up for, Merrill has knocked down 42.9%, 66.7% and 40% from beyond the arc, all while hitting three or more shots. This has been important for the Cavaliers' success without Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, both of whom have been in and out of the lineup due to injury.

The Cavaliers' Offense as a Whole

Outside of Merrill and Tyson, there are countless other players who have been able to free themselves up on the perimeter and knock shots down.

Mitchell, who's having one of the best seasons of his career, is averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists a game on splits of 48.3% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc. Of all those numbers, his three-pointers stand out the most, as his percentage is the third highest of his career, all while shooting the second most per game.

He's knocking down an average of 3.5 shots per game, while shooting 9.4, which puts him up to an incredible 191 three-pointers made in total on the season. That statistic ranks him fourth in the league, behind sharpshooters Donte DiVincenzo, Tyrese Maxey and Kon Knueppel.

But even beyond Mitchell, Merrill and Tyson, the Cavaliers have been lucky to have a few other efficient shooters from deep.

Recently acquired veteran guard James Harden is currently triggering 6.3 threes a game, hitting nearly three, which is good enough for a mark of 45.6%. Then, just a couple of rungs below, sits forward Dean Wade, whose bench depth is most known for his defensive capabilities.

However, he's also shooting a strong 36% from beyond the arc on three tries a game.

If the Cavaliers can continue to get consistent three-point shooting from multiple areas of their lineup, both the starters and bench rotation, they will continue to have a legitimate title-contending offense. The last thing for them to do is tie it all together, perform on the opposite side of the ball and most importantly, stay healthy.