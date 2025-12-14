Three Cavaliers players who need to step up with Evan Mobley injured

With the news coming that Evan Mobley will be out for several weeks, and the Cavaliers already dealing with a flurry of other injuries, it’s going to have to be the next man up mentality.

The Cavaliers are currently sitting at the seven seed with a 15-11 record. While there is no need to panic just yet, if they can’t get healthy, or guys can’t step up, it may become panic time soon.

Here are three guys who need to step up while Mobley is injured.

1. Thomas Bryant

The Cavaliers brought in Bryant this offseason with the hope he could provide Mobley and Jarrett Allen some more rest than they got last season, and give Cleveland some quality big man minutes.

It’s been disappointing so far. He’s only been able to average about eight minutes per game, scoring 3.3 ppg and grabbing 2.2 rpg.

Now with no Mobley, Allen dealing with injury and Larry Nance unavailable for a few weeks, it seems like Bryant may find himself in a starting role for a few games.

He’ll need to prove he can still be a force in the paint, and provide some valuable scoring down low that the Cavs desperately need. All eyes will be on him as he tries to prove he can play a role, and potentially earn some more minutes if he looks solid filling in.

2. Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Tomlin has been the project so far in Cleveland this year, and it’s been a fun one. For a guy who has barely played the sport of basketball, he sure looks comfortable out there.

He has some serious natural athleticism, enough for him to average seven points, 3.5 rebounds and nearly a block in his second NBA season.

He has shown so much potential when we have seen him play. He dominated for the Cleveland Charge, and with limited depth on bigs right now, he’ll be asked to step up once again.

If Bryant disappoints, Tomlin is the likely candidate to take over. He’s still a very raw prospect, there will be growing pains, but it could be worth it for Cleveland to keep pushing this kid and see what he is able to develop into.

This is a rare moment where injuries almost seem like a good thing. Tomlin is going to get opportunities to step up, and he’s going to get his chance to show why he deserves to stick around the Cavs.

3. De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland came into the season with hopes of a “big four” led by Donovan Mitchell, with Mobley, Allen and Darius Garland.

Well three of those four, all except Mitchell, are really struggling to stay on the court. That leaves one last starter for the season, Hunter.

Hunter has had a quality season so far, averaging 16 points a night, but now it’s time for him to really take it up a notch. Mitchell can’t do everything for Cleveland, he is going to be looking for someone else to take on a heavy load with him. This is Hunter’s chance.

Hunter has provided some energy and hope here in Cleveland since he was brought in from Atlanta last year. He is a great shooter (despite a down year), can create his own shots and is a tough finisher. It hasn't been pretty for him this month, but now is the time where he has to start finding rhythm.

This is a chance to show why Cleveland was so high on him. Expect him to be well over 20 points a night during the next few weeks.

One other name to mention is going to be Jaylon Tyson. The breakout second-year player has been searching for a bigger role as well, and now could become the third option for the Cavaliers.