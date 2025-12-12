Why panic over the seventh seed is premature for Cleveland Cavaliers

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Cavaliers have struggled to open this season. Between a mix of a tough opening schedule, and some injuries, inconsistencies among some of the more important rotational players have hampered things.

However, Cavs fans should remain patient for a few big reasons.

One of which being, that the Cavaliers have intentionally benched members of the core four more than once this season, and have been fined for these instances. This is indicative of a willingness from the organization to meet certain demands that fans have made in the past.

Primarily, being that Cleveland's most important players are oftentimes injured around playoff time.

Intentionally resting these players, even when mostly healthy, is an indication from the organization that they are willing to pay fines from the league in order to ensure the core four is fresh and healthy come playoff time.

Another reason for Cavs fans to stay positive, is the eventual return of Max Strus. The return of Strus will provide a big jolt to a Cavs team that is accustomed to his presence. This return will bring much needed consistency to a lineup that has struggled to find a rotation that works for them.

While Strus’ return has yet to be announced, Cavs fans should remain hopeful that he will return soon after the New Year. This late return should give Max enough time to find consistency within the lineup right before the playoffs.

Another extremely bright spot for the Cavaliers this season has been the emergence of sophomore Jaylon Tyson. Tyson is likely the future of the small forward position for the Cavaliers, as his defense and high shooting percentages make him the ideal candidate to start alongside the core four.

For the time being, expect Tyson to take over the full time back up small forward duties this season. However, this will create a log jam at the position when Strus returns. So be prepared for a potential departure of another player at this position, as this will free up cap space and allow Tyson to shine and develop.

What trades should the Cavs make?

A prime candidate for this departure would be the streaky DeAndre Hunter. This is not only because he has struggled to find consistency this season, but the larger reason that the Cavaliers would likely want to move off of Hunter in the near future is his $23 million cap number.

This contract is one of, but not the only, reason that the Cavaliers are over the second apron and so deep into the luxury tax. While this season is already lost to the second apron, the Cavaliers will still strive to shave off money to try and get back under the second apron for the next NBA season.

By moving contracts, like Hunter, and getting back under the second apron, the Cavaliers would have more flexibility to improve the roster in seasons to come. This could come in the form of a contract exception, or even another trade (similar to the Hunter acquisition from Atlanta)

Between the Cavaliers intentionally resting players, the eventual return of Strus, their emergence of young role players, and ability to move larger contracts the Cavaliers have much flexibility. Not only to shake up their roster this season, but to remain competitive into future seasons as well.