Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Brooklyn Nets Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers were sitting at five wins a row after their win against the Washington Wizards before the All-Star Break. It was a big Cavs win with a 138-113 victory.

That win moved them to a 34-21 record at the break, which has them currently fourth in the East with the Knicks only one game ahead of them for third.

Two Cavaliers got some time in the spotlight during All-Star Weekend with Jaylon Tyson leading his team in scoring in the Rising Stars Game and Donovan Mitchel shining in his limited minutes in the All-Star Game.

A lot of questions were asked to Mitchel during the All-Star Media Day. He was one of the busier players with the media who had many questions about the Cavs' moves. He spoke on what the team's championship goals after the James Harden trade.

Mitchell was also asked about LeBron James and a move to Cleveland next year as it seems less likely that he will return to Los Angeles. James was asked about the Cavs moves at the deadline this season during his seperate media session.

But for now, the Cavaliers must focus on this season and the Brooklyn Nets. At 15-38, they are close to the bottom of the league.

Where to watch the Nets at Cavaliers game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Nae’Qwon Tomlin (calf) is out.

Nets: Nic Claxton (ankle) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Nets

Nolan Traore

Egor Demin

Michael Porter Jr.

Noah Clowney

Day’Ron Sharpe

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Nets at Cavs predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -13.5

O/U: 230.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley over 25 points. +870.

Cavaliers 127, Nets 108: Evan Mobley returns tonight, after his time away, this is first game with the new look Cavaliers. Donovan Mitchell recently stated that he feels like Mobley will be a better player after the Harden trade.

The return of Mobley comes at a great time, the Cavaliers are 26th in strength of schedule with only a few really difficult games left. It is the time to start making a run and building a championship team.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Feb. 20 @ Charlotte

Sunday, Feb. 22 @ Oklahoma City

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. New York

