How to watch Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: Time, TV Channel
Tonight is the start of the chase for the Emirates NBA Cup and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Toronto Raptors this Halloween as they look to be the third team to win the cup.
The Toronto Raptors (1-4) are on a bad run of form right now. They have lost by double digits in three of those losses. Despite solid performances from both Scottie Barnes and Brandon Ingram in these games, they have been dominated on the glass.
In the Raptors last game where they lost 139-121, they were out rebounded 53-22. Scottie Barnes was the only player with more than three rebounds. The Raptors poor performances give Cleveland a good chance of a win after their poor loss to the Celtics.
Cleveland (3-2) just lost their worst game so far in these five games. 125-105 was the final score for the Cavs in Boston. Donovan Mitchell was questionable right before the game with a hamstring injury, which can be a reason for his poor performance.
The Cavaliers now can finally rest at home for a bit now after playing only one game at home of their five. They play the next three games at home to give the guys time with their families and reset. Although not being dominated in the rebounding in their loss, Josh Minott and Neemias Queta played a huge role in beating the Cavs.
Both teams seem to be lacking some physicality at times throughout their games, Toronto more than Cleveland. This is a big opportunity for the Cavs to show their physicality against this Raptors team.
What channel is the Raptors vs. Cavaliers game on tonight?
TV Channel: FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio
Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
Cavaliers vs. Celtics Injury Report
Raptors: Jakob Poeltl (back) is out.
Cavaliers: Darius Garland (toe) is out. Max Strus (foot) is out. Sam Merrill (hip) is out. Jarett Allen (finger) is questionable. Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) is questionable.
Probable Starting Lineups
Cavaliers
- Donovan Mitchell
- Jaylon Tyson
- De’Andre Hunter
- Evan Mobley
- Jarrett Allen
Raptors
- Immanuel Quickley
- RJ Barrett
- Brandon Ingram
- Scottie Barnes
- Collin Murray-Boyles
Raptors vs. Cavaliers predictions, picks, odds
Cavaliers 125 , Celtics 110 : Despite both teams lacking physicality at times, the Raptors seem to have a way bigger problem with this. With Poeltl out, they have rookie Collin Murray-Boyles in the lineup and he has done pretty well for the team. Murray-Boyles along with being a rookie is a 6-foot-7 center. Evan Mobley is more likely to play than Jarrett Allen, so you would want to see Mobley taking advantage in the post.
Right now, Evan has made some bad decisions in his shot selection and that has hurt the Cavs, especially in the last loss. Lets go back for this game on getting Mobley into the post with Jarrett Allen, if they are both on the court. That is one of the biggest keys to their victory is the physicality that Coach Atkinson said he wants to get back.
Odds: Cavaliers by 6.5
O/U: 239.5
Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule
- Sunday, Nov. 2 vs. Atlanta
- Wednesday, Nov. 5 vs Philadelphia
- Friday, Nov. 7 vs Washington