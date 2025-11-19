Three keys for the Cavs as injuries pile up ahead of Rockets clash

It’s a familiar tale for the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-5) ahead of their clash with the Houston Rockets (9-3) tonight (Wednesday).

Despite the injury issues plaguing the Cavs, they have more than held their own, currently sitting second in the Eastern Conference behind the Detroit Pistons (13-2).

And as they host their second Western Conference team this season, those same injury problems continue to haunt Cleveland.

Darius Garland and Jaylon Tyson will be absent with a left toe injury and a concussion, respectively, with Max Strus still yet to suit up this season with a foot injury. However, there have been positive signs for Strus, who is no longer wearing a protective walking boot, per reports.

Despite the good news, the Cavs will be sweating on Sam Merrill's fitness ahead of the game against the Rockets, as he is dealing with a hand injury. His status on the team’s injury list is questionable ahead of tonight.

#Cavs Sam Merrill has a right hand sprain and is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night against Houston. Darius Garland (injury management - toe) is OUT. Jaylon Tyson (concussion) also remains OUT. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) November 18, 2025

So, what about those who remain? There’s still plenty of firepower left in the Cavs, who have battled with injuries all season long and have played more games than any other NBA team.

WHO WILL PICK UP EXTRA MINUTES?

For two-way players and those who usually play minimal minutes off the bench for the Cavaliers, this season has been a dream for them. And even though coach Kenny Atkinson could have had cause for concern, it actually hasn’t turned out that way, as the role players have stepped up.

Players like Dean Wade, Jaylon Tyson, Craig Porter Jr. and Nae-Quan Tomlin have been singled out for their incredible efforts, having been thrown in at the deep end and come out swimming like Olympians.

Even though Tyson is out and is likely to be questionable for the game against Indiana on Friday, along with Garland and possibly Merrill, it means players like Wade and De’Andre Hunter could be needed to fill in the gaps and provide more of an offensive threat against the Rockets.

ALLEN AND MOBLEY TO EXPLOIT ROCKETS’ FRONTCOURT

Houston will have their dynamic duo of Kevin Durant and Alperen Sengun playing significant minutes tonight. But especially for Sengun, he will need to stay out of foul trouble tonight, as aside from those two, the Rockets are light at the frontcourt.

Jabari Smith Jr. is questionable for tonight with a knee injury, and if he is out, Amen Thompson will look to step into a more advanced role to assist Durant and Sengun.

It could mean that Jarrett Allen, who has averaged 15.6 points and 7.4 rebounds in his last five games, could smell blood under the basket.

The Cavs could look to Evan Mobley, who has shown an aggressive streak as of late, to continue his style of play.

Nov 17, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket beside Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner (3) in the fourth quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

ENDING THE ROCKETS’ STREAK

Cleveland certainly has the tools to end Houston’s four-game winning run on home court tonight, but having won two in a row themselves, the shorthanded Cavs are holding their own.

To stop the Rockets, they will need to limit Durant’s touches as much as they can – no easy feat. But Allen will need to contain Sengun, who is having a solid season, averaging 23 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.