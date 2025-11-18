Kenny Atkinson isn't sure Cavs have turned corner quite yet

The Cleveland Cavaliers secured a much-needed win on Monday night, taking down the Milwaukee Bucks 118-106.

Cleveland received a boost in its victory when Bucks star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo left the game in the second quarter due to a left groin strain and never returned.

The Cavs have struggled in the early part of the season, only having a 10-5 record, and head coach Kenny Atkinson doesn't know if Cleveland has turned the corner yet.

"Yes & no," Atkinson said on Monday. "I feel like it's coming and then we regress back."I don't want us to lose our confidence. There were pockets of that game where I felt like we did, collectively. We all know collectively we have to be better. "

"Yes & no. I feel like it's coming and then we regress back. ... I don't want us to lose our confidence. There were pockets of that game where I felt like we did, collectively. ... We all know collectively we have to be better." pic.twitter.com/rfClq1p85W — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) November 18, 2025

One reason for the Cavaliers’ inconsistent season is that injuries have taken a toll on the team. Starting point guard Darius Garland and forward Max Strus have both missed several games this season, with Strus yet to step on the court.

While Garland has played in some games, he suffered a toe injury that kept him out for a significant stretch. Monday night marked his fourth consecutive game on the sidelines since aggravating his toe injury.

It's challenging to get anything going when star players are out, and it doesn't help when the star point guard, who's in charge of the offense, isn't on the floor.

The point guard in basketball is similar to the quarterback in football, as they are responsible for directing the offense. If a football team struggles with its quarterback play or the quarterback frequently gets injured, the offense will take a significant hit. This is precisely what’s happening with the Cavaliers and Garland.

The good news is it's only November, so the Cavs have a while to figure things out before the postseason action starts in April.

The Cavs need to start figuring things out now, as losing a few games over the next few months won’t matter in the grand scheme of things. Their top priority should be keeping everyone healthy and developing their offense and defense during this time. If they drop some games along the way, that’s perfectly okay.

Cleveland is bound to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference, so playoff seeding shouldn’t be a concern. What truly matters is making the playoffs and understanding what kind of team the Cavs will be from April to June.