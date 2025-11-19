How to watch the Houston Rockets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game tonight: Time, TV Channel, Breakdown

On Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers were able to pull out a win against the Milwaukee Bucks 118-106. Giannis Antetokounmpo was not involved in the second half but they were still competitive for a while.

This seems to still be a problem for Cleveland (10-5), they outscored the Bucks in all but the first quarter. Giannis left with a groin injury, but their is still somethings missing for the Cavs that make it an easy win.

They lost their primary scorer, and when that happened, yes the Cavs were in the dominant position, but it took a bit for the team to go. Evan Mobley scored 14 points, which is not going to help in these big games in the future. Mobley needs to come up big time when needed, for the whole game, and not just in spurts.

His performances need to be better as well after team was fined $100,000 for their absences in the teams win versus the Miami Heat.

The Houston Rockets (9-3) had a few days off since their last win against the Magic. Their offseason addition of Kevin Durant is proving to be a great move for the team as they look much better and play a more well rounded game. Durant loves being on this team as well, as he has spoken very highly about coach Ime Udoka and his teammates.

In this game between the Rockets and Cavaliers, the matchup folks will be looking out for is Evan Mobley guarding the scorers on this team. Durant and Alperen Sengun are the two leading this team. Mobley showing that he is still that defensive menace who won the award last year for being the best defensive player will need to come out in this one.

Houston is on a three game winning streak against the Cavaliers, with Cleveland having not won since December of 2023.

Where to find the Rockets vs. Cavs game tonight?

Channel: ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Rockets vs. Cavs Injury Report

Rockets: Fred VanVleet (knee) is out. Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) is out. Tari Eason (hip) is out. Jabari Smith Jr. (knee) is questionable

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Darius Garland (injury management) is out. Jaylon Tyson (concussion) is out. Sam Merrill (hand) is questionable.

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets

Amen Thompson

Josh Okogie

Kevin Durant

Jabari Smith Jr.

Alperen Sengun

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

Sam Merrill

De’Andre Hunter

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Rockets vs. Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Rockets by 1.5

O/U: 233.5

Cavaliers 126, Rockets 124 : ESPN and FanDuel Sports Network Ohio has a potential great game on their hands tonight between these two. It is likely going to be a closely contested matchup where the win could come for either team at the buzzer. If the Cavs want to win, in this game especially, everybody has to step up.

Thinking about matchups, Mitchell will likely have Amen Thompson covering him, Durant will have either De’Andre Hunter or Evan Mobley playing each other. Sengun will be paired with Jarrett Allen. The Rockets carry the best offense, best rebounding, and are a top 10 defense.

This will be hard for the Cavs, but they can get it done if everything is done correctly and well.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Friday, Nov. 21 vs Indiana

Sunday, Nov. 23 vs. Clippers