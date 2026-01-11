Three takeaways as Cavs use a second half masterclass to beat Timberwolves

The Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from Thursday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves by gaining revenge in emphatic fashion at Rocket Arena on Saturday.

Donovan Mitchell had 28 points to pace the Cavs in a 146-134 victory over Minnesota that snapped the Timberwolves' four-game winning streak.

Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid both had 25 points to lead Minnesota.

A minor speed bump was overcome, and maybe order was restored for the Cavaliers in what was an impressive performance. Given how the season has gone thus far, people are still going to see what transpires, but recent form has been good.

Cleveland was 55-for-92 from the field, shooting a season-best 59.2 percent. It was also 15-for-31 from three-point range, en route to their fifth win in their last seven games.

However, it did take a while for them to get going against the Timberwolves, who had the upper hand in the first half, leading 47-35 at one point, before a strong finish to the half cut Minnesota’s lead to 65-63 at the break.

Then the Cavaliers came out of the gates fiercely and aggressively. Everything clicked, and a 12-0 run late in the third turned the game on its head.

But what truly helped the Cavaliers to this impressive win on Saturday?

SHARING THE SCORING LOAD

The Cavaliers had five players score at least 20 points for only the second time in franchise history, a jaw-dropping stat, considering that the Cavs were one of the most dominant offensive-minded teams in the NBA last season.

Along with Mitchell’s 28, Evan Mobley bagged 24 points, Jaylon Tyson had 23 off the bench, and point guard Darius Garland added 22.

Sam Merrill chipped in with 20 points and set a franchise record with at least five three-pointers in four straight games.

The last time Cleveland had five players with at least 20 points was on March 14, 1972, against the Baltimore Bullets, according to Sportradar.

QUESTIONABLE STARTING LINEUP CORRECTED THIS TIME

Head coach Kenny Atkinson was asked about the bizarre choice of starting lineup before Saturday’s game in Minnesota and came to the defense of Craig Porter Jr., refusing to single him out for the game-changing decision.

Atkinson’s decision to replace Porter Jr. with Sam Merrill in the starting lineup proved to be the better option. It’s certainly no disrespect to Porter Jr., but his strengths and his role lie in the energy he brings off the bench.

Minnesota won the nine minutes that the starters ran on the floor by 19 points on Thursday. On Saturday, the Cavs’ starters won their minutes by eight.

A COMPLETE PERFORMANCE

This was certainly the most complete performance of the season from the Cavs. Sure, the Timberwolves had the edge in the first half, but Cleveland battled and went up a gear in the second half, outscoring Minnesota 83-69 in a blistering showing.

Up next for the Cavs is the Utah Jazz, who are coming off a humiliating 150-95 loss to the Charlotte Hornets. Rest assured, a different Jazz team will stand on the other side on Monday.