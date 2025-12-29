The Cleveland Cavaliers square off against the San Antonio Spurs tonight (Monday), looking to break a two-game losing run, but facing a team looking to rebound.

The Spurs saw their eight-game winning streak snapped by the Utah Jazz on Saturday. A reality check after a series of victories that included two against the NBA champion and front-running Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavaliers are as near to full strength as they have been all season long, but with Max Strus (foot) and Larry Nance Jr. (calf) still absent. They are coming off losses to the New York Knicks on Christmas Day and the Houston Rockets.

What do the Cavs have to look out for tonight?

VICTOR WEMBANYAMA IS PLAYING

It’s an obvious one if you think back to the Cavs’ last outing with San Antonio back on December 6. Victor Wembanyama didn’t feature – along with Stephon Castle – in Cleveland’s 130-117 win.

The Frenchman needs no introduction as to what he can bring to the Spurs at both ends of the floor, but it’s a big reason why they are 23-8 going into tonight’s battle.

CAVS NEED TO WATCH OUT FOR JULIAN CHAMPAGNIE

Usually a reliable three-point shooter and key role player for the Spurs, Julian Champagnie hasn’t enjoyed the best of December so far. So, for him, he’ll be keen to end the year on a high, starting with Cleveland, so for the Cavs, they will be eager not to let him get into any rhythm early.

Champagnie takes around six three-pointers per game; however, he has only shot 31 percent from deep in December. He’s made up for it in other aspects of his game, most notably his defence, but for a shooter, he will want to rectify his touch against a Cavs team that allows 38 percent of their points conceded to be three-pointers.

Cleveland can’t let him settle.

SPEAKING OF SETTLING

It’s important for the Cavs not to let San Antonio find their groove in the early stages. While there isn’t a lot of difference statistically between the two teams, the Spurs will be looking to bounce back from their loss to Utah. As the Cavaliers are not firing on all cylinders at the moment, as they adjust to having a near full-strength team, they could find that this is the right time to be playing Cleveland.

On the flip side, all it takes is one win for the Cavs to build some momentum. The pieces are fitting, and all it takes is one win.