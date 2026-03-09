Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cavaliers and Celtics going into the game last night was the No. 1 offense versus the No. 1 defense. What looked to be a close contest became a blowout quite quickly, with the Cavaliers No. 1 offense getting shut down by Boston.

James Harden felt yesterday afternoon's loss to Boston taught them something important.

Harden played an amazing game despite the loss that included a lob pass to Evan Mobley from the other free throw line and 3/4 court pass.

He has now played 10 games for the team and they are 8-2 in those games. He feels that he has built a good relationship with manny players on the team and Donovan Mitchell especially.

With the loss last night, the Cavaliers still hold onto the four seed in the East and bring the Celtics to within 3 games of passing the Detroit Pistons for number one.

Tonight, the team has to improve upon that loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Philly is 34-29 and in the race for a top six spot in the playoffs.

Fortunately for the Cavs, Tyrese Maxey is likely out tonight after sustaining an injury in their loss to the Hawks. Joel Embiid is once again on the injury report and will not be playing tonight leaving both teams with their starting centers out.

No matter how well the 76ers are doing in an NBA season, injuries strike them at the worst times. The Cavs need to take advantage of their missing stars and get a big win tonight.

Where to watch the 76ers at Cavs game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out.

Philadelphia: Joel Embiid (oblique) is out. Paul George (suspension) is out. Tyrese Maxey (finger) is out. Johni Broome (knee) is out. VJ Edgecombe (back) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

76ers

Quentin Grimes

VJ Edgecombe

Kelly Oubre Jr.

Dominick Barlow

Adem Bona

76ers at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -12.5

O/U: 227.5

Best Bet: James Harden over 33.5 PTS+REB+AST.

Cavaliers 119, 76ers 102: Despite having a winning record, the 76ers have a negative point differential which means they win and lose a lot of close games.

But tonight, the Cavaliers need to take advantage of their lack of All-Stars. Getting a big win tonight will help with confidence as they have the easiest remaining schedule in the NBA.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Wednesday, Mar. 11 @ Orlando

Friday, Mar. 13 @ Dallas