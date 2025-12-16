Cleveland Cavaliers trade targets to stay afloat in wide open Eastern Conference

The Cleveland Cavaliers are so close to breaking through the glass ceiling into the tier of elite teams, but it's taken them a long time to do so.

The Cavaliers front office made a blockbuster trade for former Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell before the 2022-2023 season and have failed to get past the second round of the playoffs since then. Cleveland's inability to be fully healthy when the playoffs arrive has been a major factor in their losses, but injuries are simply inevitable.

The Cavaliers have fallen to 15-12 through 27 games after starting the season 11-5 through 16 games. With the rise of key rotational players and health issues continuing to nag the starting lineup throughout the season, the front office in Cleveland could look to make another important trade to increase and solidify the depth of this roster. Below are some potential trade targets for President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman to consider.

The Cavaliers are equipped with second round picks and first-round picks past 2029 along with a bench unit that currently ranks No. 29 in the NBA in bench points.

Dec 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) has a shot blocked by Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Malik Monk, SG, Sacramento Kings

The Cavaliers don't have any problems shooting threes. With guards like Mitchell, Sam Merill, and Darius Garland, attempting three-point shots isn't going to be a concern. Max Strus is another efficient off-ball mover and shooter who is expected to return to action within to action within the next few weeks. The Cavaliers lead the entire NBA in three-point attempts per game without Strus at 44.1. Cleveland's issue is making threes.

Mitchell can't continue to be relied on for heroics in the fourth quarter every close game.

Malik Monk is now shooting 44/105 (42%) from 3PT range this season.



That's a 10% increase from where he finished last season. — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) December 15, 2025

The Cavaliers rank No. 28 in the NBA in three-point percentage. The team is launching threes at an extremely high clip while ranking toward the bottom in efficiency. That's a recipe for basketball disaster. The bench unit also lacks shot creation and improvisation skills. Malik Monk is someone who would remedy that need very quickly and could be acquired at an affordable price.

Monk, 27, is a nine-year veteran averaging 13 points while shooting 41% from three-point range. He's coming off of a career-high in scoring last season when he averaged 17.2 points and 5.6 assists. Monk is an aggressive slasher and a shot creator who can thrive in isolation when all else within the system fails on any given possession. He would compliment Lonzo Ball's facilitating tendencies on the bench unit and could close games out with Mitchell to take some of the fourth-quarter work load off of the star.

Kevon Looney, C, New Orleans Pelicans

The Cavaliers have too large of an injury history with this cast of big men to not carry a big man averaging at least 20 minutes. Cavaliers center Thomas Bryant has been active for 20 games and averages only eight minutes for the team despite lingering injuries to both Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen. Three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney hasn't participated in a game for the Pelicans since December 2 despite being healthy. Looney has started six games for the Pelicans this season.

Looney is maximizing his 12.9 minutes per game this season. On a per-36 basis, he is averaging 7.4 points and 10.9 rebounds along with 3.9 assists. This statistic is meant to measure production and give a possibility on what it could like if the player averaged 36 minutes.

Looney, 29, is a relentless rebounder and a smart passer at the center position. He's capable of shooting from midrange on pick-and-pops with Cleveland's guards and is serviceable in guarding bigger wings in isolation like Paolo Banchero and Jalen Johnson. Looney's championship experience and ability to impact winning immediately is something Altman should prioritize this upcoming trade deadline.

C.J. McCollum, SG, Washington Wizards

The emergence of Jaylon Tyson has been extremely valuable on both ends of the court. Tyson provides a lot of what forward Deandre Hunter provides to the team, except Tyson shoots 16% better than Hunter from three-point range on just two less attempts per game. Hunter is also paid much more.

What Cleveland would lose defensively with Hunter would be paid back tenfold in the form of offensive explosiveness within the second unit. McCollum will keep the three-point volume high while also increasing the efficiency. He can finish certain games with Garland and Mitchell to unleash a deadly three-guard clutch time lineup.

McCollum currently averages 18.9 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field and 40.3% from three-point range.