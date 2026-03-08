What Cleveland Cavaliers Loss to the Boston Celtics Means for Playoff Push

Donovan Mitchell led all scorers with 30 points, but he couldn’t help the Cleveland Cavaliers as they slumped to the Boston Celtics 109–98 on Sunday afternoon in a matchup between two contenders for the Eastern Conference.

Evan Mobley added 24 points and eight rebounds, while James Harden recorded 19 points and 10 assists in the loss. The Cavaliers’ defeat ended their seven-game home winning streak

Jaylen Brown scored 23 points for the Celtics, and he nearly recorded a triple-double, adding nine rebounds and eight assists while playing a key role on both ends of the floor. Jayson Tatum contributed 20 points in his second game back after recovering from a torn right Achilles.

The Celtics took charge during the third quarter, building a commanding 81–55 lead that put the game out of reach. With the victory, Boston completed a three-game season sweep of Cleveland and moved within three games of the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons.

What does it mean for the Cavaliers?

After a fantastic stretch of results to start 2026, any loss is damaging at this stage of the season, particularly as the Cavs were rapidly moving up the standings. But when you lose to a higher-seeded team in the East, it hurts a little bit more.

Fourth-place Cleveland now drops four games behind the Celtics, who are seated in second and seven games behind the Eastern Conference leaders, Detroit Pistons, which is a dagger heading into an important stretch of games, but all isn’t lost.

Their remaining fixtures do not involve any team in the top four of the East or West. The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers, both sixth in the East and West, respectively, the Atlanta Hawks, the New Orleans Pelicans, and a pair of games against the Dallas Mavericks all await.

So, for Cleveland, this is a good chance to build another run and finish the regular season on a high note.

What would happen if the regular season finished today?

The Cavs would square off against the fifth-seeded Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs. And if this season has been anything to go by, Toronto would have the advantage.

The two teams have met three times this season, with the Raptors winning all three games, so they have the results on their side. But the Raptors have not faced the Cavs since acquiring James Harden at the Trade Deadline.

Cleveland is currently 8-2 with Harden in the lineup, so Cleveland will be looking to right some wrongs if they come up against Toronto again.