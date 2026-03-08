Cleveland Cavaliers Might Finally Have a Fully Healthy Lineup Against Boston Celtics

The Eastern Conference playoff picture is tightening, and Sunday afternoon’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics could carry more weight than a typical late-season matchup.

And for the Cavs, there is a possibility that they will face a much needed scenario that they haven’t had since last March.

Cleveland are on the verge of being fully healthy with the return of star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is expected back after missing four games with a groin strain, alongside forward Dean Wade, who has been cleared to return from an ankle sprain, and perhaps even bigger is that swingman Max Strus is nearing his season debut after offseason foot surgery.

However, center Jarrett Allen may miss the contest after injuring his knee in Tuesday’s win over Detroit. Coach Kenny Atkinson downplayed the concern postgame, calling the issue short-term.

Cleveland enters the showdown riding a wave of momentum that has quietly transformed it into one of the league’s most dangerous teams. The Cavaliers currently hold the fourth spot in the East, sitting 3½ games ahead of the Toronto Raptors, and they have thrived since acquiring veteran guard James Harden from the Los Angeles Clippers.

Cleveland is 8-1 with Harden in the lineup, and while the former MVP insists, he hasn’t found his best form yet, his impact has been incredible.

Harden is averaging 19.1 points and 7.9 assists across nine starts with the Cavs, helping stabilize the offense and elevate Cleveland’s playmaking. Despite those solid numbers,

Harden believes there is another level yet to be reached.

The Cavaliers’ recent form supports that confidence. Cleveland has won seven straight home games and is 12-3 since February 1. During that stretch, the team has piled up 22 wins in its last 30 games, giving it the third-best record in the league over that span.

About the Celtics

Across the floor will be a Boston Celtics team energized by the return of its own cornerstone.

Jayson Tatum made his season debut Friday after recovering from a torn Achilles suffered during last year’s playoffs. In just 27 minutes against Dallas, Tatum amassed 15 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, showing flashes of the all-around brilliance that has made him one of the league’s premier stars.

His return ahead of schedule stunned the league but thrilled Celtics fans as the postseason is in sight.

Tatum’s comeback also gives Boston fresh optimism as it chases the conference’s top seed. The Celtics sit four games behind the Detroit Pistons but boast a powerful combination in Tatum and Jaylen Brown, who continues to produce at an MVP-calibre level.

Boston has already won both previous meetings with Cleveland this season, setting up Sunday’s finale between the teams as a compelling test for two squads with championship aspirations.