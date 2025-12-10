What Jarrett Allen's return will mean for struggling Cleveland Cavaliers

In a season that has been filled with injury after injury for the Cleveland Cavaliers, it appears they will be getting one of their starters back in the lineup.

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been dealing with a finger injury and has missed the last five games. Head coach Kenny Atkinson told the media that Allen was a full participant and pacing to play in their next game against the Washington Wizards.

Atikinson also added that Sam Merrill did not practice for the Cavs.

Allen has started 15 games for the Cavaliers, averaging 14.3 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and one steal per game. While his points per game are up from last year, his rebounds are down by two a game.

This is an encouraging sign for the Cavaliers, who need help in the paint. They have taken their hits with injuries and having to play younger players in place of guys like Allen, who has missed.

Allen gives the Cavs back a massive paint presence and someone who can help with grabbing the boards while playing good defense. During the five-game stretch of Allen being gone, teams have attacked Cleveland in the paint without having him there to help out.

Now, with the prospect of Merrill being out since he didn't practice, Allen comes back at the right time to potentially pick up more minutes on the court. The Cavs have gone to their bench more often this season, reducing Allen's minutes by two per game.

This could also trigger a change to the lineup, as Evan Mobley has been playing at center. The Cavs will have some decisions to make about whether they want Allen at center or move him to the four.

Another significant aspect is that it might help clean the large number of three-pointers the team has resorted to of late. With more of a paint presence, it might move them away from throwing up outside shots and feed the ball to Allen.

Cleveland is currently in the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference with a 14-11 record on the season. The seven games have been a rough patch for the Cavs as they have lost five of the last seven games.

Before going on the mini-break, they suffered a 99-94 loss to the Golden State Warriors. While it's early in the season, it certainly feels like this is the moment the Cavaliers need to get back on track, and Allen can help spark that.