Why Evan Mobley may end up in trade discussions with the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers cannot seem to get their feet underneath themselves in 2025.

After bowing out of the 2024-25 NBA Playoffs in the Eastern Conference semifinals, the team has started off the current season with similar issues remaining prevalent. They currently sport a 14-11 record, slotting them eighth in the Eastern Conference. Shooting efficiency and shot selection have been major struggles for them to overcome to start, with marks in field goal and three-point percentage being in the bottom percentile in the league.

While Donovan Mitchell attempts to single-handedly keep the team afloat, everyone else is consistently letting him down night in and night out.

And unfortunately, with such bumps in the road forming early, there are countless players who need to get up to form.

One player who's taken the brunt of the anger from fans and analysts alike has been 2024-25 Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley. If he can't find his footing and help get the campaign back on track, he might be one of the Cavaliers' mid-season movers.

An Evan Mobley Trade

Prior to this year, it was unexpected to hear the 24-year-old's name in discussions.

After all, he did just win the Defensive Player of the Year award last season, was selected to his first All-Star game and All-NBA team. He was a force in the paint and from mid range, finishing last year with 18.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists with a mark of 55.7% from the field.

But, with hopes of an increase in production for the 2025-26 season, Mobley's fallen flat.

Through 24 games played, he's averaging 18.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.0 assists a night on 50% from the field. For a player who's supposed to be approaching his prime in his fifth NBA season, he's just not taking that big jump many expected. Also, his pairing with center Jarrett Allen has not worked, with neither able to give a big bump in offensive production.

Trading Mobley wouldn't be an easy thing to do, especially due to the team's cap health and his contract of $46 million or more for the next five seasons.

In order to make a trade, Mobley would have to be moved for a superstar-caliber player, mainly due to his ceiling and salary.

Recently, Zach Lowe suggested a move between the Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks on his show, The Zach Lowe Show. The trade talk centered around Mobley and future Hall of Famer Giannis Antetokounmpo.

” I think (Evan) Mobley as the center piece of a Giannis deal discussion is much, much, more interesting to me from the Cleveland perspective than it was just a couple of months ago," Lowe said. "Because this more and more just looks like it’s Donovan Mitchell’s team, it’s Donovan Mitchell’s timeline."

While a trade would require some movement in cap, Mobley's time in Cleveland may have to come to a close for both sides to reach their full potential. As of now, he hasn't shown that he can be a No. 1 or No. 2 option, even with him being thrust into such a role due to injuries to the Cavaliers' roster.

The team's most recent defeat to the Golden State Warriors signified a heartbreaking loss, 99-94. They disappointed against an injury-riddled Warriors side, with Mobley shooting 8-of-19 from the field and 0-of-5 from three-point range.

In order to keep him out of trade talks, Cleveland needs to see the former No. 3 overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft reach his ceiling. The only question is, will it be in time to capitalize on the MVP form of Mitchell?

They next look to take on the Washington Wizards on Friday, Dec. 12, with tip-off slated for 7:00 p.m.