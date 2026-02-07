Where To Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Sacramento Kings Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

James Harden could make his debut with the Cleveland Cavaliers against the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night.

After the Harden for Darius Garland trade was officially announced, the Cavaliers played against the Los Angeles Clippers.

In that game, the Cavs dominated. In the end, the Cavs won the game 124-91 as the Cavs moved to 31-21 and moved up to fourth in the East.

Dennis Schroder had an amazing debut with 11 points and three steals while Keon Ellis came off the bench with six points with both shots hit from the three-point line. Ellis and Schroder are returning to Sacramento tonight which also means former Cavalier De’Andre Hunter will also be looking to show out against his old team.

Sacramento is currently the worst team in the NBA at 12-41 and look to be gunning for a top pick in this year's NBA Draft. There were rumors that they were looking to move on from star center Domantas Sabonis at the deadline.

Although Sacramento has only 12 wins, nine of them have come on their home court so it could be a tough game for the Cavs if they don't get everything going.

The Cavs have just two more games on the road before they can see the home fans again. Heading home on a win streak with the new team is sure to get a positive reaction. According to reports, Donovan Mitchell are already working to attract LeBron James to join the team next season.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Kings game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 10:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Kings: Keegan Murray (ankle) is out. Domantas Sabonis (back) is questionable. De'Andre Hunter (eye) is questionable.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Evan Mobley (calf) is out. Dean Wade (ankle) is questionable. James Harden (trade) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

James Harden

Donovan Mitchell

Jaylon Tyson

Dean Wade

Jarrett Allen

Kings

Russell Westbrook

Zach LaVine

De’Andre Hunter

DeMar DeRozan

Domantas Sabonis

Cavaliers at Kings predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -12

O/U: 234.5

Best Bet: James Harden PTS+REB+AST over 33.5. -118

Cavaliers 127, Kings 110: If you have not watched James Harden play before this trade, watch how he gets his teammates open and makes plays for them. It would be ideal to get this new team running sooner to work out any kinks.

One of their biggest problems is the bench. They have so many guards, but the forwards and bigs need to be solved. Nae'Qwon Tomlin has played into his new contract, but is Thomas Bryant the solution off the bench for Allen or Mobley?

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Feb. 9 @ Denver

Wednesday, Feb. 11 vs. Washington

Friday, Feb. 13 NBA Rising Stars Game