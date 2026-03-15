Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers and Dallas Mavericks Game Today: Time, Channel, Breakdown

Max Strus is back! Yes, Cavs forward Max Strus is reportedly making his return to the Cleveland Cavaliers this afternoon as the team hosts the Dallas Mavericks.

Where Strus will fit into the lineup becomes the next biggest question for Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson to answer. Does he go straight back into the starting lineup after he is fully healed or has someone else taken his spot?

On Friday night, the Cavs took a trip to Dallas and demolished the Mavs. Cleveland won 138-105 and everything was going right for the team all night.

Every single Cavalier that touched the court scored at least one bucket in the game. The blowout win helps make that happen as all but one player on the Mavs scored as well.

The best performance of the night went to Evan Mobley. He led the team in scoring with 29 points on really efficient scoring. He has not been his best this season, but he has his moments.

After tying his season high in points this season, Atkinson said there is still something missing within his game. It is an easy one to guess looking at his season and career numbers that his free throws are a crutch in his game.

If the Cavs can shoot the ball like they did when they played on Friday, this game should not be a problem at all. Cleveland shot 61% from the field and hit 18 threes.

There looks to be quite the injury list for both teams. With the Cavs without some big guard minutes and Jaylon Tyson being a game time decision it leaves them to play short-handed today.

Where to watch the Mavs at Cavs game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio and NBA TV

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Injury Report

Mavs: Derrick Lively (foot) is out. Kyrie Irving (knee) is out. Klay Thompson (rest) is doubtful. Daniel Gafford (illness) is doubtful. P.J. Washington (ankle) is questionable.

Cavs: Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is out. Craig Porter Jr. (groin) is out. Sam Merrill (hamstring) is out. Jaylon Tyson (ankle) is questionable.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Max Strus

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Mavs

Cooper Flagg

Max Christie

Naji Marshall

P.J. Washington

Marvin Bagley III

Mavericks at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -15.5

O/U: 235.5

Best Bet: James Harden over 33.5 PTS, REB, AST. -118.

Cavaliers 130, Mavericks 110: Both teams have an extensive injury report. With the Cavs losing some guard play, it gives Max Strus some much needed minutes to catch up.

Along with Evan Mobley, the entire team needs to work on hitting more free throws and fouling much less.

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Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Tuesday, Mar. 17 @ Milwaukee

Thursday, Mar. 19 @ Chicago