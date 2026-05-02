Cleveland Cavaliers Drop Game 6 to Toronto Raptors in Heartbreaking Fashion

The Cleveland Cavaliers fell to the Toronto Raptors 112-110 in heartbreaking fashion in game six of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Cavaliers Suffer Poor Shooting Night From Beyond the Arc in Game Six

The Cavaliers started fairly well in the first quarter, logging 32 points before falling flat in the second quarter and trailed 61-51 at the halftime break. The Cavaliers had an exceptionally poor shooting night from beyond the arc, going 11-41. Donovan Mitchell went 2-10 from range and Jaylon Tyson went 1-5.

The Cavaliers kept pace with the Raptors in the third quarter, and used a huge run in the fourth quarter and outscored the Raptors 23-12 to drag the game to overtime.

The Cavaliers were 1.2 seconds away from winning the series against the Raptors in six games, before RJ Barrett knocked down a three that bounced off the back of the rim and bounced into the air before falling through the net. The Cavaliers had a chance to win the game in dramatic fashion but Evan Mobley’s three points attempt missed off the rim.

Evan Mobley Dominated the Glass in Game Six

May 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) drives to the basket as Toronto Raptors forward Collin Murray-Boyles (12) tries to defend during the fourth quarter in game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers dominated the glass once again against the raptors, out-rebounding Toronto 52-38 through four quarters and overtime. Cavaliers center Evan Mobley was arguably the best player on the floor, as he logged 26 points and 14 rebounds.

James Harden struggled in game six against the Raptors, and logged just 16 points on 5-14 shooting from the floor in 44 minutes of playing time. Donovan Mitchell finished with 24 points on 11-26 shooting in 41 minutes on the floor. The Cavaliers turned the ball over a whopping 18 times.

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson Reveals Mindset Going into Game Seven

Apr 12, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson reacts after a play during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson did not want to wallow on the game six loss too much in his postgame comments, and instead offered some hope for the Cavaliers to win the series in front of their fans.

“This is why you fight so hard to get home-court advantage, we knew this wasn’t going to be easy. This is the playoffs, this is what it’s about. We’ve got to recover and get ready for Sunday’s game.”

The Cavaliers will now face a win or go home situation in game seven against the Toronto Raptors. Game seven will be on Sunday in Cleveland with opening tip scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and can be watched on NBC.