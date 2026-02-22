Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

The Cleveland Cavaliers have now won seven games in a row after they pulled out a win against the Charlotte Hornets. They put up a fight throughout the game, but in the end it was the veteran moves of James Harden that put the Cavs over in the end with a 118-113 win.

This is huge right now for the Cavs as they are now primarily in the battle for the No. 2 seed in the East with the Celtics and Knicks. Cleveland is tied with the Knicks and they both sit one game back of Boston for second.

James Harden's addition to the team and the play that has them looking like a team that can win a title has one analyst changing their opinion on who may be the beast in the East. Charles Barkley on last night's Inside the NBA broadcast, the NBA Hall of Famer changed his pick for the East.

Harden has to be considered one of the reasons this team is now playing at the level they are. He has Jarrett Allen playing All-NBA level basketball and Donovan Mitchell has been able to get rest during games and not have to worry about blowing a lead.

This winning streak is now on the line once again, but this time it's the Oklahoma City Thunder. The reigning NBA Champions are still playing at a championship level as they look to be the first team to go back-to-back since 2018.

A big advantage Cleveland has tonight however, is that currently, this Thunder team has been experiencing a load of injury problems. With those injuries they are still great, but they are stoppable.

It is going to be a very important game for this team as they will face the Knicks after this and going into that game beating the current champs does a lot for confidence.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Thunder game?

Channel: ABC

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Thunder: Thomas Sorber (knee) is out. Ajay Mitchell (abdomen) is out. Alex Caruso (ankle) is out. Jalen Williams (hamstring) is out. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (abdomen) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Thunder

Cason Wallace

Lugentz Dort

Aaron Wiggins

Chet Holmgren

Isaiah Hartenstein

Cavs at Thunder predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -4

O/U: 226.5

Best Bet: Harden over 32.5 PTS+REB+AST. (-110).

Cavaliers 116, Thunder 111: This game feels like it could end up being a low scoring defensive battle or both teams score 150 points.

The Thunder have a lot of individual defensive guys that can make stops like Lu Dort, Hartenstein, and Cason Wallace is an above average defender as well. Mitchell and Harden are going to have to play their best basketball as a pair together.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. New York

Wednesday, Feb. 25 @ Milwaukee