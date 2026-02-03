The 2025-26 campaign has probably been a year that Max Strus wishes he could forget.

Following a disappointing finish to the 2024-25 season that saw the Cleveland Cavaliers knocked out of the playoffs, sharpshooter Strus was hoping to see himself and the team respond well coming out of the games this season.

But instead, an offseason injury hindered both his ability to get onto the court and the flow of the lineups early in the year.

Now, after playing zero games this season, the front office is reportedly looking to move him for the right price. Cleveland is currently attempting to shake up the roster, with the first move coming just last week involving swingman De'Andre Hunter and the Sacramento Kings. The team, which has underperformed this year, is hoping to turn it up in the back half.

On Monday, Feb. 2, NBA Insider Brad Siegel reported on the belief that Strus' time in Cleveland is looking to be running short.

“Strus' days with the Cavs appear to be numbered after the team acquired Ellis and Schroder, and if he isn't dealt before Thursday's deadline, he will be a prime trade candidate in the offseason, entering the final year of his contract," Siegel wrote. "...The team has been discussing the idea of trading him with a few teams before Thursday."

If Strus has been able to suit up the past few weeks, which could be the reality of the situation, the Cavaliers keeping him off the court may rather be so that he's healthy and able to be traded. This would allow them to shop him with other teams comfortable about his ability to play this season.

The Cavaliers have recently begun popping up in major trade discussions with some of the league's best, including Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Strus isn't enough alone to get the deal done, but could end up being a piece of the puzzle.

Strus' difficulties finding a fit in Cleveland

Last season, he averaged 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists a game on 44.2% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range. He was far and away more than just a three-point shooter, though. He could facilitate, rebound and most importantly, defend, all factors of his game that seemed to have been missed early in the year.

But the emergence of a different player made his absence less hard to swallow for the Cavaliers.

Fortunately, in place of Strus, second-year guard Jaylon Tyson has broken out and been a big focal point for Cleveland's coaching staff to lean into. Across an average of 27.9 minutes a game, he's putting up averages of 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.9 steals a night.

One of the best attributes of his game, though, is his shooting splits, which come in at 51.6% from the field and 47.3% from beyond the arc, both of which are top marks on the team.

If the team were to move on from Strus, the shooting consistency of Tyson would allow for the lineup to lose very little on the offensive end. Yes, he provides a bit more volume, but if Tyson's consistently knocking things down, the difference between the two will narrow.

Either way, moving on from more than one player mid-season will start to shake up the locker room and mess with team chemsitry. It'll be interesting to see if the front office ends up making a move or keeping the core group of players intact to ensure morale doesn't become rocky.

As the Cavaliers prepare for the upcoming deadline, they've got another matchup on the hardwood to take care of first. On Wednesday, Feb. 4, the Cavaliers will travel to the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Cali., with tip-off scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EST against the Clippers.