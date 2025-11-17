Why the Cleveland Cavaliers ruled out Darius Garland for fourth-straight game

Darius Garland can't catch an injury break in the 2025-26 campaign.

The talented, playmaking point guard has missed a handful of games for the Cleveland Cavaliers to start the season after undergoing toe surgery this past offseason. Unfortunately, after returning and playing three games, he reaggravated the issue against the Miami Heat last Monday.

Garland seemed to hobble around after taking a few collisions, only playing in 18 minutes, before being pulled from the outing.

After the game, it was confirmed that the 25-year-old suffered a toe contusion and would be out for a small chunk of time.

Unfortunately, with the Cavaliers set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, Garland was yet again ruled out of the contest.

Darius Garland (injury management) listed out for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 16, 2025

Just last week, Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed that Garland is making good progress on coming back from his injury.

“I’d say day-to-day,” he said. “He got on the court some today and shot some, but day-to-day.”

He's now missed a total of 12 games to start the season. While he gets back up to speed, the coaching staff has opted to not involve Garland much in game-like practice scenarios.

“Again, it wasn’t five-on-five,” Atkinson said. “He’ll shoot again today (Saturday) and then we’re going to try to get him a run, like a five-on-five here pretty soon. So that’s kind of the progression, and then we’ll evaluate where he’s at after that.”

Garland is currently averaging 13 points, three rebounds, five assists and one steal with splits of 33.3% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc on 24.3 minutes a game when out on the court. He also has a perfect 100% clip from the free throw line.

Those aren't bad numbers, but its obvious that he's trying to get himself back up to speed following months of inactivity.

Cleveland, rightfully so now, are trying to be extra careful with Garland's health. The team cannot afford for him to not be all set and ready to go when the Cavaliers need a late-season push as the calendar year turns over.

Fortunately, in his place, the team has turned to a number of rotational guards who have stepped up big.

Sam Merrill, Lonzo Ball and Craig Porter Jr. have all been thrust into his place. Each have had their strengths on display with Merrill knocking down threes, Porter Jr. playmaking and Ball doing just about everything.

Merrill's led that group with 25.7 minutes a night, averaging 13.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on a really strong 44.3% from the field and 42.2% from deep. That deep-range shooting has come at incredible volume of 8.2 attempts a night, a team-high for Cleveland this year.

The Cavaliers will look to those three to continue controlling the offense as they take on the Bucks tonight. The outing is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. EST from Rocket Arena.