News broke late Monday night that the Los Angeles Clippers and All-NBA point guard James Harden are working together to find a trade destination.

Shortly after that news broke, connections to the Cavaliers began to swirl. Those rumors have dwindled a bit, but let us dive into why this would be a great move for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers have ramped up conversations on a James Harden, Darius Garland package with both sides motivated to executing a deal relatively soon, league sources tell me. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 3, 2026

WHY DO THE CAVS WANT JAMES HARDEN?

Apr 24, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard James Harden (1) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Denver Nuggets during the first half of game three in the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

James Harden is an all-time great in NBA history. He is 9th in the all-time scoring list. 12th in career assists. He is a former MVP and Sixth Man of the Year. He was a part of the NBA’s 75th Anniversary team. He had six straight seasons on the first-team All-NBA, and was on the third-team All-NBA last season. He even appeared on the MVP ballot (10th) last season.

The Clippers have been a mess since his arrival. The tandem of Harden and Kawhi Leonard has not gone as planned. Chris Paul was supposed to help with that, but he got shipped away.

Now that the team is starting to turn it around and contend for a playoff spot in the West, Harden does what he does best: demand a trade.

If there is one thing about James Harden, it is that he is easily disgruntled. This request seemingly came from nowhere. He missed the past couple of games due to ‘personal’ reasons before this news broke after their home loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Monday night.

Despite his disgruntled nature, Harden is also very loyal. He gets on a team that he enjoys and can win with, and he will give it every ounce of energy he has.

That is what the Cavaliers are missing. They need someone to come in, reinvigorate the locker room, and lead by example. Harden has never won a ring, so the motivation is clear. Harden will alleviate the pressure off Donovan Mitchell and also allow Evan Mobley to rehab at his own pace, assuring he returns healthy for the home stretch.

Harden’s triple-double days are not behind him, and playing on this team with the two giants in the middle, Mitchell on the outside, and a stash of solid role and bench players, Harden can thrive and get this Cavaliers team back to where we all expected them to be at the beginning of the season.

WHY THE CAVALIERS NEED A POINT GUARD

Jan 6, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) in the second half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have Darius Garland and Lonzo Ball, and also just acquired Dennis Schroder. Why would they need James Harden?

The answer is simple. Lonzo Ball has been brutal. Darius Garland has only played in 26 games this season. He only played in 57 games in 2023-24. He is a player who has become a bit unreliable in terms of his health and availability.

Not to mention the regression Garland has faced when he has been on the court this season. His points per game have fallen, his field goal percentage has fallen, his steals per game have fallen, his rebounds per game have fallen, and his three-point percentage has cratered.

Garland’s health is the main reason why this move makes sense. If the Cavaliers want to win this season, they cannot rely on Garland to remain healthy when it matters most. Lonzo Ball has been relegated to the back of the bench, and Dennis Schroder is a top-tier backup point guard, but a bottom-tier starting point guard.

Replacing the volatile and unreliable Garland with one of the more consistent players in NBA history, James Harden, is an immediate upgrade. Forget the age and the money, Harden is a better player than Darius Garland. This allows you to use Schroder as the primary backup, leaving Ball on the bench and trade block until proven otherwise.

All in all, a backcourt of James Harden and Dennis Schroder is a massive upgrade to what the Cavaliers are currently running with.

Trading for James Harden is always scary because you never know when he will pull this exact move and demand a trade. But if you get him this year, there is no way he is not all-in for the remainder of the season, including the playoffs. He stated that winning is his ultimate goal, which is part of what makes the Cavs an attractive destination.

The Cavaliers need to make this move happen by the deadline if they have any hope of making it to and winning the NBA Finals this year.