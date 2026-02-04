Why the Cleveland Cavaliers are Considering Trading Jarrett Allen

The Cleveland Cavaliers have added another name to their list of potential players traded before Thursday's deadline.

Late Wednesday evening, a blockbuster trade between Cleveland and Los Angeles took place that saw Darius Garland traded from Cleveland to LA in exchange for veteran James Harden. This news stirred the conversations as to whether this was Cleveland’s attempt at pushing for more than just a playoff appearance, but another championship.

The debate as to whether this was a win for either side will be a hot topic over the next few days, but with the NBA trade deadline set for 3:00 p.m. this Thursday, Cleveland may not be done retooling their roster.

Sam Amick, a Senior NBA writer with The Athletic, reported that the Cavaliers have been exploring potentially multiple trades involving their All-Star center Jarrett Allen, according to league sources.

Why Cleveland Could Move Jarrett Allen

Jarrett Allen falls into the grouping of high salary players on Cleveland’s roster, especially their starters. Allen signed a five-year contract extension with the Cavaliers back in 2021 as well as a 3-year extension later on, meaning he would be in Cleveland on a very long-term deal.

Allen has been a fan favorite for the Cavaliers since his arrival and has helped orchestrate their return to playoff form after their rebuild with his dominant performances. Cleveland decided it was a top priority to give Jarrett Allen a big contract to ensure their big guy wasn’t going anywhere.

The money is well worth it for his services, but Cleveland has now found themselves in a predicament regarding their roster salaries. Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are both owed over $40 million, Darius Garland owed $39 million, and Allen owed $20 million combined with other contracts, putting them over the $207.8 million second apron salary cap.

Garland’s contract is now off the Cavaliers books, giving them some breathing room as they look to upgrade their lineup. After De’Andre Hunter’s trade to Sacramento, they dismissed his large salary as well. The main idea here is that Cleveland clears up their cap space, and Allen could be subject to a trade to clear up his more than $30 million owed yearly, which goes into effect after this season.

Cleveland may hold out on a trade to attempt a championship run this season, but the right trade may present an even better chance at an NBA title.

If Allen stays in Cleveland, it’s likely their front office will trust in him to contribute to their playoff run, but talks could heat up over the next 24 hours involving Jarrett Allen if the Cavaliers want to make another big splash.