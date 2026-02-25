Which Cavaliers Role Players Have to Step Up AfterJames Harden's Injury

James Harden has been a star for the Cleveland Cavaliers since joining the team at the 2025-26 NBA Trade Deadline.

But on Wednesday, Feb. 25, his momentum came crashing to a halt.

Announced by numerous Cleveland and national sources, the talented veteran guard was questionable for the Cavaliers moving forward due to a right thumb fracture. Harden sustained the injury in the team's 109-94 win over the New York Knicks on Tuesday, Feb. 24.

In his place, the Cavaliers' coaching staff will have to hope that players rise to the occasion and step into his level of productivity to lead the team while he's out.

Prior to his injury, Harden was posting averages of 18.9 points, 8.0 assists and 4.6 total rebounds. He was also tacking on a really efficient 49.4% from the field and 48.8% from beyond the arc. That type of play will be hard to replicate, but fortunately, the Cavaliers have a good chunk of talent off the bench.

The Cavaliers That Need to Shine

There are a few obvious players, such as guards Sam Merrill, Keon Ellis and Dennis Schröder, who will likely take on bigger roles for the offense with the loss of Harden.

Each of them alone won't be able to do what Harden has done, but they'll have a chance to pick up bits and pieces.

Merrill will serve as the team's sharpshooter and scorer, as he's averaging 13.0 points a game on splits of 48.2% from the field and 46.6% from downtown. He's been lethal this season from three-point range, especially when he's in a rhythm.

Most recently, he put up a season and career-high 32 points against the Washington Wizards. He shot 9-for-10 from beyond the arc and also tacked on five assists and four rebounds.

While Merrill is expected to pick up the team's scoring needs in place for Harden, his other contributions, including playmaking, will come down to the newcomers Ellis and Shröder. Both were acquired at the deadline in a deal with the Sacramento Kings.

So far, they've acclimated themselves well into the team's system.

In eight games, Ellis has put up 5.5 points and 1.8 assists a night. He's more known for his defensive capabilities, with 1.5 steals and 1.0 blocks a game, adding merit to that claim. At 6'4", he makes up for his lack of height against taller guards and forwards with his reach and intensity. Without Harden's scoring, they'll have to hope a player like Ellis can lock down the defensive end even more.

Shröder is one of the league's most consistent playmakers off the bench, averaging 4.1 a game with Cleveland. That mark is good enough for third best on the team, behind Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Without Harden, the coaching staff may rely on him more to facilitate the offense, especially if Mitchell isn't on the court.

With a 37-22 overall record and momentum thriving, this setback will hopefully not derail the progress the Cavaliers have made in recent weeks.

Cleveland will return back to the hardwood on Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks. The two sides will clash at 8:00 p.m. EST from the Fiserv Forum stadium in Wisconsin.

Without Harden and countless other superstars, the Cavaliers' coaching staff will yet again have to lean into depth, something they've had to do numerous times this season.