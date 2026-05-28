Ranking the Most Disappointing Players on the Cleveland Cavaliers This Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers put together their best season result since 2018 with an Eastern Conference Finals appearance, backed by their strong starting rotation led by Donovan Mitchell and company.

While there were plenty of noteworthy seasons put together by Cleveland’s players, there were also some pretty forgettable performances out of some of their players littered in there.

Whether or not some of these players are still on the team, the few that are still here need to prove their worth heading into next season.

Here are the most disappointing Cavaliers players from this season ranked least to most.

5. De’Andre Hunter (Least)

It was just about halfway through the season when Cleveland decided to trade De’Andre Hunter to the Kings, and the return they got signified Cleveland’s want for depth off the bench. Hunter was ultimately traded due to his streak of poor performances.

To that point, the Cavs had been dealing with injuries, and having Hunter on the court wasn’t the difference maker they had thought he’d be when they themselves acquired him. A strong start to his season took a major hit over time, and it was time to find a trade.

With the Cavs, Hunter started in 23 out of 43 games played, putting up an average of 14 points, 4.2 rebounds, and two assists. This was definitely not the guy Cleveland thought he’d be, but not the worst.

4. Lonzo Ball

Oh boy, Lonzo Ball. What an exciting talking point leading into the season as to how he’d pair with the rest of Cleveland’s roster. It’s safe to say it didn’t go well at all, as he was traded less than a year after he was brought in via trade.

Cleveland really hoped they’d get a reclamation project in motion with Ball after he dealt with injuries his whole career. That didn’t stop with the Cavs, as he again battled injuries seemingly his entire stint.

Ball would go on to appear in 35 games for the Cavs averaging 20 minutes a game, while putting up 4.6 points, four rebounds, and four assists season averages. What once was seen as sneaky potential turned sour quickly, and this was over pretty much as soon as it began.

3. Sam Merrill

It’s not so much that Sam Merrill had a bad season, it’s more that he was a streaky player at times who was disappointing in big moments in the playoffs. Money Merrill had his moments, but his 39.7% three-point percentage could’ve been better.

Merrill was able to play a good portion of the regular season, starting 38 out of 52 games averaging 13 points a game. That’s not a bad stat line for a bench player, but he quickly became a reliable option who should be scoring more than that.

He’s a smaller guard who relies on his quick catch and release, which is awesome when he’s on his game. When he’s not though, it’s frustrating knowing he can be better, and will look to grow this summer into a better player for next season.

2. Dean Wade

Here’s another player who saw a lot of starting opportunities with the Cavs, getting the nod in 38 out of 59 total games played. His 5.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game just won’t cut it.

Dean Wade was really good on defense, especially in the playoffs, but his offense was never there. He could easily find his way back on this team, but with an expiring contract, Cleveland could look to replace him through free agency.

1. Max Strus (Most)

One thing to remember with Max Strus is that he was injured for a large portion of the season, but Cleveland really needed the Strus they know and love when he returned. They did not get that version unfortunately.

He appeared in just 12 games in the regular season, while still totaling 11.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, and two assists per game, this just isn’t the level of play the Cavs are looking for in a starting option.

His playoff performance was not enough, and much work is expected out of him this summer.