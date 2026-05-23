Cavaliers Need This Role Player To Turn It Around in Game 3

The Cleveland Cavaliers just cannot find a way to beat the New York Knicks.

Once again, here we are after another disappointing Cavs loss, one that was within reach in the first half before the Knicks turned up the temperature and beat Cleveland 109-93.

Nothing is more frustrating than when good shot opportunities presented themselves to Cleveland, but they just couldn’t get them in the basket. One player in particular, who’s been making an impact so far in the playoffs, was a key culprit of missed shots in Game 2.

If the Cavs want to take Game 3 in front of their home crowd, they’re going to need the fire and energy from Max Strus, whether that’s in the starting lineup or off the bench.

Cleveland is going to need Max Strus to bring his ‘A’ game on Saturday, and this is why.

Strus can be a vocal leader, and that’s what the Cavs need

Max Strus absolutely needs to be better. Coming off the bench, playing 26 minutes of game time and only scoring five points total by shooting 1-7 from the field and 1-4 from beyond the arc.

One of Strus’s biggest skills is his clutch shooting, especially from three-point range. What’s even more alarming is that in his last eight playoff games, Strus has shot above 35% from three just one time.

Max Strus has shot above 35% on 3's just once over his last 8 playoff games. pic.twitter.com/tDv0WfoJl0 — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) May 22, 2026

That just isn’t going to cut it for Cleveland, especially with Dean Wade earning the starting nod over Strus more often and putting up 10 points or less. Not only do they need Strus’s playmaking, but they desperately need his voice in that lineup.

Strus is one of few Cavaliers who actually shows their emotion and wears their heart on their sleeve for Cleveland. He’s not afraid to get physical and make all out efforts to keep the possession alive.

That is well known in Cleveland, and it’s so important that the Cavs get that version of Strus the rest of this series against New York.

Vocal. Accurate. Emotional. Max Strus is a different animal when he’s showing all three of those traits.

How Strus can turn his woes into wins

One alarming stat regarding Strus is that in the last nine playoff games, he has played 25 or more minutes in every one of those games, whether that’s starting or coming off the bench. Of those games, he’s scored 10 or more points in two out of those nine games.

Those are just unacceptable results out of Strus. As mentioned before, Game 5 against the Pistons was the last time he was an important factor in a Cavaliers win.

His three-point shooting just hasn’t been on lately, and he needs to find a way to make that happen whether it’s different looks on offense, or to refrain from taking contested three’s.

The only games he has scored 10 points, or more are games that he’s not just shooting, but grabbing rebounds and dishing out assists to his teammates. It takes playoff premium Max Strus to put Cleveland in their best position to win.

Dean Wade can’t keep being relied on from the jump, as he and Strus should be seeing relatively equal rotation depending on the momentum of the game. Find ways to unlock the fire inside, and let the Strus loose.