Takeaways From Cavs Forward’s Mario Hezonja’s Latest Performance for Croatia

It seems that with every passing game, Mario Hezonja is winning over more and more Cavs fans. It’s hard not to be impressed with the level of play that the 31-year-old is bringing to his country. This is exactly how Ricky Rubio looked right before he made his debut in Cleveland.

One of the leading scorers in the entire FIBA Qualifying Tournament, the forward has continued to score the ball efficiently. On a partially guaranteed deal with the Cavs, Hezonja’s debut with the team is now less than two months away.

Here’s what we can take away from his latest performance, and what it will mean for his role next year.

A Solid Contribution

This last Croatia game was not about Mario Hezonja starring, but taking on a supporting role. Ivica Zubac put up 24 points and 11 assists, while Dario Saric poured in 24 of his own while knocking in five threes. In a close game with the Netherlands, the team was able to pull through with a 101-99 victory. Luka Bozic, a fellow guard, dropped 18.

Hezonja, the clear fourth option in the ball game, scored 16 points on 5-13 FG, and hit all of his free-throws. The forward added four assists and three steals as well. He was +4 on the day, with a slight negative net with him off the floor. While he was not the star indeed, this is the type of thing he may need to get comfortable with in Cleveland, so it’s definitely a good test.

Not every night will the 31-year-old be getting as many looks as he wants. The efficiency may be off. He isn’t the EuroLeague MVP when he steps on the NBA court. He’s somebody that has to prove it all over again.

As for 2026-27…

It’s no secret that the Cavs are very interested in Mario Hezonja. Even though the contract he signed is only partially guaranteed, the fact that they spent multiple years looking at him says it all. He was the EuroLeague’s best player just two seasons ago, and now he re-enters the association, where he was filled with hype as a 2015 lottery pick.

Hezonja is likely to serve as the 8th/9th man on a Cleveland team coming off a berth in the Eastern Conference Finals. There is certainly pressure to play at a high level. After all, he made just one postseason appearance across five campaigns during his first NBA stint. Parlaying his FIBA success will be vital to establishing himself.

MARIO HEZONJA TODAY:



28 POINTS

7 ASSISTS

3 REBOUNDS

8/13 FGM

30 MINUTES



Ready for his NBA return. 🔥🍿



(via @FIBAWC)



pic.twitter.com/pjO2Qjr3FX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 27, 2026

After Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson, he will be the one most leaned upon for buckets. Injuries and off days to happen. He may start some contests. He may play 30 minutes on other days. He just has to be ready. And his play in this past game for Croatia and continued solid performances show he will be perfect for the squad in Cleveland.