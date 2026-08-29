There is a reason that Mario Hezonja shares a nickname with one of the most popular fictional characters in the world. The way he can take over games and wow is certainly something to behold. As he continues to torch it for Croatia, Cavs fans' eyes continue to grow even more.

Out of the NBA since the 2019-20 season, Super Mario signed earlier this summer and now fans are finally seeing him play for the first time since. He’s put up an impressive scoring performance in the FIBA Qualifying games in consecutive appearances, with perhaps the best yet to come.

Let’s talk about how Cleveland can best utilize their new forward into the gameplan.

Give Him the Ball and Watch Him Cook

Seeing how Mario Hezonja has played the last few games for Croatia, it’s clear he needs the ball. This is not just somebody who will be standing in the corner for catch-and-shoots. He would be best as somebody that got at least a handful of possessions a game to get the cup or get his own shot.

MARIO HEZONJA GAME WINNER VS TURKEY AND FINISHES THE GAME WITH 37 POINTS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m9hXwS5eLI — Cavs Muse 🪐 💖 (@CavsMuse26) August 21, 2026

Scoring 65 points over these past two FIBA contests have proven his ability to score the ball. Averaging close to 18 a game for Real Madrid this past season and winning the EuroLeague MVP the year prior, his game has been reaching new heights. This is the player that Orlando thought they were initially drafting in 2015.

Would you be interested in possibly bringing in former #5 overall pick Mario Hezonja? pic.twitter.com/V5RRoZLl9D — SleeperTimberwolves (@SleeperTWolves) July 25, 2026

Hezonja just needs to come in and get some chances. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell are both fantastic lob throwers, so maybe even a little pick-and-roll with the lengthy forward? He will primarily play PF with some SF mins, so that’s another way they can keep him involved.

Just don’t have him standing around. He’s proven too good for that.

A Consistent Role

Kenny Atkinson, for all the criticisms he has drawn, has been a good minutes manager. Not always in the sense of the right guys being out there, but in giving his top players opportunities to get on the floor. He knows what he can get from Mario Hezonja, and what his best role will be.

The usual rotation patterns see three players enter in the first quarter, with two more in the second for the Cavs. Hezonja should be one in after the pair of Sam Merrill and Jaylon Tyson. In doing that, he’ll be able to log time with the second unit. When one of Donovan Mitchell or James Harden are out, the Croatian forward should be getting touches.

MARIO HEZONJA TODAY:



28 POINTS

7 ASSISTS

3 REBOUNDS

8/13 FGM

30 MINUTES



Ready for his NBA return. 🔥🍿



(via @FIBAWC)



pic.twitter.com/pjO2Qjr3FX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) August 27, 2026

15-20 minutes a night should be a good max to open the year. Hezonja knows what he is capable of, and we’re all seeing him cook right now. He will play a key role on this contending Cleveland team.